StubHub sorry for "confusion" over Christian Christmas concert promoted with a picture of metal giants Lamb of God

Ticketing website StubHub is apologising after a gaffe which saw them promoting a Christian Christmas show using a picture of metal giants Lamb Of God.

A concert titled 'Behold The Lamb Of God' by Christian songwriter and author Andrew Peterson was scheduled for Friday, 20 December, at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina.

While other ticketing sites listed the show correctly, StubHub incorrectly – and hilariously – promoted it with a photo of Randy Blythe and co, according to local news outlet WSPA.

StubHub, known mainly as a ticket re-selling site, says: "We acknowledge the listing for the December 20 event at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium was misleading and apologise for the confusion this caused.

"Ahead of the show we updated the event page and reached out to customers to clarify the event details. Anyone who purchased tickets under the impression this was a different performance is encouraged to contact us – we’ll honour a full refund under our FanProtect Guarantee."

Lamb Of God recently released a new single, Parasocial Christ, which Metal Hammer described as a "full-frontal assault".

They head out on a North American tour with Kublai Khan and Fit For An Autopsy, starting in March.

Meanwhile, guitarist Mark Morton has thanked everyone who has supported his journey to seven years of sobriety.

He says: "This morning I woke up seven years clean and sober. I genuinely owe my life to the addicts and alcoholics in recovery who taught me how to free from addiction … one day at a time."

Lamb of God 2026 North American Spring Tour

17 Mar: National Harbor The Theater MGM, MD

19 Mar: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

20 Mar: Toronto GCT Theatre, ON

22 Mar: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

24 Mar: Minneapolis Armory, MN

25 Mar: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

27 Mar: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

28 Mar: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

30 Mar: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

31 Mar: Seattle WAMU Theater, WA

01 Apr: Vancouver PNE Forum, BC

03 Apr: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

04 Apr: Inglewood YouTube Theater, CA

05 Apr: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

07 Apr: Albuquerque Revel Entertainment Center, NM

10 Apr: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

11 Apr: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

12 Apr: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

14 Apr: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

15 Apr: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, GA

16 Apr: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

18 Apr: Reading Santander Arena, PA

19 Apr: Virginia Beach The Dome, VA

21 Apr: Buffalo RiverWorks, NY

23 Apr: Brooklyn Paramount, NY

25 Apr: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

26 Apr: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA