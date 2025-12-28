"The world has lost someone incredibly special." Kate Bush pays tribute to friend lost in Devon swimming tragedy

Kate Bush has paid tribute to a personal friend, antique dealer Matthew Upham, who was lost at sea during a Christmas Day swim at a beach in Budleigh Salterton.

Upham was one of two men who went missing during a Christmas Day swim in the East Devon town, some 15-miles south east of Exeter. Although no weather warnings had been issued, high winds caused strong sea swells with many participants getting into trouble within minutes of entering the water, and emergency services were called at approximately 10.25 am.

Mr Upham and another man, reported to be in his 40s, could not be found. A seach was called off at around 5pm. Some sea swims were cancelled for Boxing Day, despite no weather warning in place.

Writing on her website, Bush said, "As you might have heard on the news, Matthew Upham was one of the swimmers who went missing in the sea in Devon on Christmas Day.

Matthew was one of my very dearest friends. I’d known him for thirty years.

He was one of those people who touched everyone he met.

He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full.

He was also a great deal of fun.

His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.

Matthew was a very strong swimmer. He had a great love for kayaking. He understood that the sea should be respected. It’s so tragic that he lost his life this way.

The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have.

Kate."

Upham's family revealed his identity in an Instagram post on his Matthew Upham Antiques page, saying, "Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.



"We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time. We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support."



Prog sends its condolences to the families of those involved.