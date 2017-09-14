Watch John Carpenter-directed video for Christine

John Carpenter has released the video he created to accompany his Christine movie theme.

The track has been lifted from his Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 album, which arrives on October 20 via Sacred Bones and follows an audio clip of In The Mouth Of Madness.

Carpenter describes the track as “electronica for a killer car” and adds: “Most of the soundtrack for Christine was 1950’s rock’n’roll, with a main title appearance of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ Bad To The Bone. I filled in where necessary.”

The album contains 13 tracks from across the acclaimed director’s career, starting with his science fiction debut Dark Star and ending with his supernatural Western Vampires.

Each track has been newly recorded, with Carpenter once again working with his son Cody and godson Daniel Davies on the album, which is now available for pre-order.

He’ll commence a run of North American tour dates on October 29 – full list below.

John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist

In the Mouth of Madness Assault on Precinct 13 The Fog Prince of Darkness Santiago (Vampires) Escape From New York Halloween Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China) They Live The Thing Starman Dark Star Christine

John Carpenter North American tour 2017

Oct 29: Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Nov 2: Anaheim, CA City National Grove

Nov 4: San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Nov 5: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov 7: Maplewood, MN Myth Live

Nov 9: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Nov 10: Detroit, MI El Club

Nov 12: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

Nov 13: Montreal, QC Metropolis

Nov 15: Boston, MA Royale

Nov 16: New York, NY Terminal 5

Nov 18: Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero

Nov 19: Syracuse, NY The Palace Theatre

