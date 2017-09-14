Watch John Carpenter-directed video for Christine

John Carpenter has released the video he created to accompany his Christine movie theme.
The track has been lifted from his Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 album, which arrives on October 20 via Sacred Bones and follows an audio clip of In The Mouth Of Madness.
Carpenter describes the track as “electronica for a killer car” and adds: “Most of the soundtrack for Christine was 1950’s rock’n’roll, with a main title appearance of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ Bad To The Bone. I filled in where necessary.”
The album contains 13 tracks from across the acclaimed director’s career, starting with his science fiction debut Dark Star and ending with his supernatural Western Vampires.
Each track has been newly recorded, with Carpenter once again working with his son Cody and godson Daniel Davies on the album, which is now available for pre-order.
He’ll commence a run of North American tour dates on October 29 – full list below.
John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist
- In the Mouth of Madness
- Assault on Precinct 13
- The Fog
- Prince of Darkness
- Santiago (Vampires)
- Escape From New York
- Halloween
- Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)
- They Live
- The Thing
- Starman
- Dark Star
- Christine
John Carpenter North American tour 2017
Oct 29: Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Casino
Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Nov 2: Anaheim, CA City National Grove
Nov 4: San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Nov 5: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 7: Maplewood, MN Myth Live
Nov 9: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Nov 10: Detroit, MI El Club
Nov 12: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 13: Montreal, QC Metropolis
Nov 15: Boston, MA Royale
Nov 16: New York, NY Terminal 5
Nov 18: Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero
Nov 19: Syracuse, NY The Palace Theatre