“Learned from the greatest". Watch Ozzy Osbourne's toddler grandson bite the head off a toy bat

Cuteness overload as Kelly Osbourne's two-year-old son pays unique Halloween tribute to the late Ozzy
Kelly Osbourne has shared a video of her son Sidney biting the head off a toy bat in an incredibly cute callback to her late father Ozzy's most notorious onstage incident.
The clip, which can be viewed below, shows two-year-old Sidney deftly removing the toy bat's head before breaking into a giggle.
Sidney's dad is Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.
The video posted to TikTok is soundtracked by Ozzy's Crazy Train and includes the caption: "Learned from the greatest, Papa!"
Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died in July at the age of 76, just weeks after his retirement show Back To The Beginning was held at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham.
Ozzy famously bit the head off a bat thrown from the crowd at a show in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1982. It became one of the most talked about incidents in the history of rock music and resulted in the Prince Of Darkness being taken to hospital and going through multiple rounds of preventative rabies shots.
He later explained: "Every night for the rest of the tour I had to find a doctor and get more rabies shots: One in each arse cheek, one in each thigh, one in each arm. Every one hurt like a bastard."
This week, an unknown fan installed a bronze plaque at the pub where Sabbath played their first ever show – and included a bronze bat in his act of guerrilla artwork.
The plaque identifies The Crown as being the birthplace of heavy metal, ahead of the inscription, "Preserve the music. Preserve the moments. Preserve the madness. This place should be a museum."
