Great new proggy sounds you must hear from Another Realm, Unprocessed, The Owl Service and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Congratulations to Tasmanian retro ambient space rockers All India Radio, whose The Red Room romped home ahead of Charlotte Wessels and Asger Mygind's duet Backup Plan and with newcomers Holosoil in a very respectable third place.

ANOTHER REALM - IF WORLDS COLLIDE

Another Realm sees Stuckfish frontman Phil Stuckey indulging in sounds that definitely fall under the symphonic and prog metal banners, alongside guitarist/composer/producer Steven Morrison from NWOBHM band Tysondog (hands up who remembers them?).

The pair are about to release their second album, Origin, "a dark fantasy-driven story concept based on the creation of the world and its subsequent evolution," from which comes the anthemic If Worlds Collide, a song that will undoubtedly appeal to all Stuckfish fans.

ĠENN - REVERBERATIONS

Anglo-Maltese art-rock quartet ĠENN have just released their captivating new single, Reverberations, through Liminal Collective. It's the band's first new music since their UK charting debut LP unum in 2023. The band, recently appointed as artist patrons for the Music Venue Trust, head out on a headline tour in 2026 and play Brighton's The Old Market on November 23, a special immersive audiovisual commission

“In an era where people from migrant backgrounds have their culture and their music appropriated – but then discarded or even targeted – and in a socio-political climate that's far from kind to people who look like us, we're here to embrace what makes us different," guitarist Janelle Borg explains. "We’re here to share it with the world – and stand on stage and have our voices, our music, our culture and the core of who we are represented without fear.”

THE OWL SERVICE - THE SEA

The Owl Service are an English alternative folk music collective formed in 2006 by multi-instrumentalist Steven Paul Collins (who has led the band for its entire duration), and were named after the 1967 novel by Alan Garner. The band have released this delightful cover of Sandy Denny's The Sea, the A-side of a single, A Tribute To Sandy Denny, that is out through the Fruits de Mer label, which features backing vocals from Mellow Candle's Alison O'Donnell.

She joins Collins and singer Dorothy Chappell on The Sea. Back in 1990, Collins was a teenage metalhead working in his local record shop when one day a colleague put Fotheringay's classic 1970 album on the shop stereo and a new musical landscape at once opened up for him, something which I'm sure can resonate with some of us.

THE MON - FLOURESCENT SAND

The Mon is the solo vision of Urlo, vocalist/bassist of the long-running Italian heavy-psychedelic trio Ufomammut, as well as the co-founder of the internationally renowned poster art collective Malleus Rock Art Lab and of the independent label Supernatural Cat. Away from the heavy approach of the day job, new single Flourescent Sand is a more relaxed acoustic song taken from new album Songs Of Abandon, part of a two-album series, along with Songs Of Embrace, whch depict a journey of duality: loss and surrender on one side, acceptance and rebirth on the other.

"This song holds the entire album within it," Urlo explains. "It starts with a series of chords on a synth, slowly giving way to guitar and a monotone voice singing of psychedelic landscapes and strange places, fluorescent sand, where everything drowns in a multicoloured swirl, in the eyes of the woman I love. A song of abandonment, direct and simple.”

MAHA SOHONA - VISIONS

Swedish psych prog trio Maha Sohona's new single, the brooding nine-minute-plus Visions, has a moody prog sound that is likely to appeal to fans of Elder and Tool, as they weave a low hypnotic groove with vocals reminiscent of the latter.

The band, who formed in Umeå, Sweden, back in 2012, will release their new album, A Dark Place, on November 21 through Bonebag Records. "It marks a new chapter for the Umeå-based trio, whose sound continues to bridge the earthly and the otherworldly," they say.

UNPROCESSED - HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

German quartet Unprocessed's "kitchen sink" approach to making music may not be for everyone, and indeed, new single Head In The Clouds, featruing a guest vocal from Jason Butler of US rockers Fever333, might not be to everyone's tastes. But Unprocessed are still taking progressive sounds into new realms, and they released their new album, Angel, today!

"Jason from Fever333 absolutely astonished us with his input on Head In The Clouds and what he did is open a whole new universe for Unprocessed," the band enthuse. "With his rap-like flows and one of the strongest choruses we’ve ever worked with, the song takes an almost nu-metal direction. Combined with one of Manu's iconic main riffs, this track one of our favourites on the album. Lyrically, this song follows the idea of being overwhelmed with today’s world, forced to shine and to keep the show going, no matter how you feel. We’re proud of this collaboration and are honoured to be able to work with one of the best frontmen in the scene.”