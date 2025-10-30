Scott Sorry, former bassist with The Wildhearts, dead at 47

Scott Sorry, the American singer-songwriter who played bass with UK rockers The Wildhearts for five years, has died at the age of 47. The news was broken in a statement published on social media by his family.

"We’re heartbroken to share that Scott Sorry has passed away after a long and incredibly brave fight with brain cancer," the statement reads. "Scott passed away on his 47th birthday, October 30, 2025.

"After being diagnosed with glioblastoma back in 2018, Scott refused to let it define him. He outlived every doctor's expectation, turning months into years, and even made it back to the UK in 2022 for a tour – something that meant the world to him. He was so grateful to be able to play again, to see so many familiar faces and to personally thank so many of you who had supported him through it all.

"We’re devastated beyond words, but there’s comfort in knowing he’s finally free from pain. His strength, humour, and heart will stay with us forever.

"Scott is survived by his wife Hanni and his three children River, Ryder and Rörik."

Sorry was born in Philadelphia, PA, in October 1978. After starting his career in a series of local punk bands, he played with cult Los Angeles punks Amen for two years, before replacing Mötley Crüe man Nikki Sixx in LA supergroup Brides Of Destruction. Wildhearts frontman Ginger Wildheart joined the band at the same time but was unable to commit to the band full-time, and his tenure was brief.

After playing on the Brides Of Destruction's second and final album Runaway Brides, Sorry departed in 2007 and joined Ginger in a new lineup of The Wildhearts, where he played on three albums: The Wildhearts, Stop Us If You've Heard This One Before, Vol 1. and ¡Chutzpah!.

"He had this youthful zest we’d lost a long time ago, reminding us why it was good," Ginger Wildheart told Classic Rock. "There’s a lot of dark times associated with The Wildhearts so it's hard to just go, ‘Yeah let’s get back together, this’ll be fun’ because if there’s one thing it’s never, it’s fun. Scott came in and provided the fun."

Sorry announced his departure from the band in 2012 to spend more time with his family and look after his eldest son, who had been diagnosed with autism.

"It is with much respect and a heavy heart I am bowing out of my favourite band," he said. "I just can’t commit to the time the band would need from me anymore. I love those guys like brothers and wish them and you all the best. I’m sure I’ll see you all again as retirement doesn’t really stick well to guys like me, but for now I bid you a fond farewell."

Sorry also played with Sorry and the Sinatras, whose six-year, two-album career ran parallel with his stint in The Wildhearts, and released his debut solo album, When We Were Kings, in 2016.

In late 2017, Sorry was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumour. A GoFundMe page was launched to assist with his medical expenses and fans raised nearly $50,000, while the Wildhearts swiftly organised a benefit show. In the wake of the 2020 death of Rush drummer Neil Peart – who had also been diagnosed with glioblastoma – Sorry wrote about living with the disease.

"When someone dies from the same one you have, you can’t help but wonder... 'Am I next?'", he wrote. "You Google 'glioblastoma survivors' and Google says, 'Sorry dude, you're fucked.' You keep searching and searching and searching and can’t find anything on glioblastoma survivors. You get more desperate and terrified. You start shaking and lose your temper when someone asks, 'What's wrong?'

"Until you look in the mirror and realise a survivor is looking right back at you. A real live cancer survivor right in front of you. I was diagnosed two years ago. I’m still here. I’m holding strong. I’m not a 'Google search'. I’m a dude living a pretty great life doing some pretty cool shit. It’s hard to remember that sometimes. So I am writing this for anyone who goes down a rabbit hole looking for a little bit of hope and comes across this letter."

Sorry was able to return to the stage in 2022, and played a 12-date UK tour alongside Grand Theft Auto and CJ Wildheart.

"After a turbulent stretch, we couldn’t be happier to get back to the UK," Sorry said. "It’s a second home for me and I’ve truly missed all our friends and fans... At one point, I thought we’d never be on tour together again. This is by all means a dream come true."