New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

Prog 80 is on sale today, featuring Pink Floyd on the cover. With David Gilmour about to release his new Live At Pompeii film, which features his 2016 return to the celebrated ancient site, we thought it was the ideal time to look at Pink Floyd’s own film from 1971. We speak to director Adrian Maben to get the inside story of Pink Floyd at Pompeii, plus we have an exclusive interview with David Gilmour about his return, the new film and his future musical plans. 17 pages of Floyd and Gilmour for your delectation…

Also in Prog 80…

Carl Palmer - Ahead of being crowned Prog God at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, Carl discusses his epic career.

Justin Hayward - The Moody Blues frontman chats about his whole career in The Prog Interview.

Threshold - The UK prog metallers discuss their new album Legends Of The Shires and the return of singer Glynn Morgan.

Leprous - Mainman Einar Solberg talks about the band’s more progressive sound on new album Malina

Arcane Roots - the band explain their move from bombastic rock to intricate proggy grooves on new album Melancholia Hymns

World Trade - Billy Sherwood talks about how the late 80s proggers got their groove back

Gizmodrome - new proggy supergroup featuring Stewart Copeland, Adrian Belew and Mark King talk

Caligula’s Horse - there’s a new line-up and a more defined sound for the Aussie prog rockers on their fourth album

Discipline - the US prog rockers talk about face paint, Peter Hammill, King Crimson and more…

Chon - Math rock’s band of brothers go from strength to strength

Theo Travis - the Crimson and Steven Wilson sideman chats about his new solo album

Matt Stevens - gives us a glimpse into his proggy world

Laibach - we ask them the ‘how prog are you?’ question

Plus album and live reviews from Gentle Giant, Motorpsycho, David Gilmour, Magma, Steve Howe, The Moody Blues, The Enid, Lonely Robot and Radiohead and more…

Plus IT, Lunatic Soul, KOYO, Galahad, Circu5 and more on the accompanying CD

Get this issue here or subscribe to print or digital packages here.