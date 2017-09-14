How To Watch This Evening's Prog Awards

It’s the Progressive Music Awards this evening at London’s Underglobe venue, beneath Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on the South Bank. A gathering of the great and good in the prog music world, from up and coming young acts right through to bona fide legends who have filled our record collections for years.

Carl Palmer will be honoured with the Prog God Award this evening, whilst Opeth are battling it out in four categories, Marillion and Big Big Train three apiece, and Anathema, Pink Floyd, Yes, and Mastodon all nominated in two categories.

Although the event isn’t open to the general public, you can watch proceedings this evening from 10pm GMT via Facebook Live on the Prog Magazine Facebook page. From 7pm GMT this evening there will also be a running blog on the Prog Magazine website and the Prog Magazine Twitter page.

Follow the Prog Awards live blog.

Best of luck to all nominees this evening, and we hope all readers joining in this evening’s fun enjoy themselves.

