“I’ve always been kind of an exhibitionist and it was an interesting experience. I took it very seriously”: Biohazard’s Evan Seinfeld on the NSFW side-hustle that made him more money than music – and why fans should get over it

Biohazard singer/bassist Evan Seinfeld has explained how he started making adult films.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the hardcore musician discusses his side-career in pornography, which he started after he met his ex-wife, former porn star Tera Patrick, in 2001.

Seinfeld performed in films both with and without Patrick up until 2009, the same year that the couple divorced.

He reveals: “I made more money in the first three years of the porn business than I made in 20 years of playing in Biohazard. At the time there was no Pornhub. People were paying for it, and sex is the most primal instinct we have.”

Explaining how he got involved in the industry, he continues: “It was entirely unintentional because I met my second wife, Tera Patrick, who was a huge star and we fell in love. She said, ‘My fans want to see me make movies, so if you would be so kind...’

“The truth is, I’ve always been kind of an exhibitionist and it was an interesting experience. I did that for many years and I enjoyed it, but I took it very seriously.”

After Seinfeld stopped performing, he remained active behind-the-scenes: he founded the now-defunct website IsMyGirl, where models could produce and sell their own content.

“I knew the future lay in connecting with your fans directly,” he explained during an NME interview in 2020, “and companies like mine and OnlyFans have created a paradigm shift of who’s in control of the business and who makes the lion’s share of money.”

Seinfeld also said that, within music, the response to him venturing into porn was “mixed”.

“Some Biohazard fans were confused, saying: ‘Man, I don’t want to see your dick! I just want to hear you sing,’” he explained. “But I needed to do this for myself. They don’t have to look at it – it’s not like someone’s holding your eyes open like in A Clockwork Orange.”

Seinfeld co-founded Biohazard in 1987 but left for personal reasons in 2011, and the band split up in 2016. He returned to the lineup when they reunited in 2022.

The band recently released Divided We Fall: their first album since 2012’s Born In Defiance, released after Seinfeld’s departure .

