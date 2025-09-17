Watch the trailer for the debut film from Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, with an unhinged turn from Sleaford Mod’s Jason Williamson
Game, the first film to be released through Barrow’s new Invada Films imprint, is out in November
Last year, Geoff Barrow announced that he was leaving Beak>, the experimental, adventurous rock band he formed in the mid-00s, the Portishead man saying in a statement that he was keen to get on with “other work I need to do before I get to old,” also making mention of his first feature film. Now that film, which Barrow has co-written and co-produced, has a trailer and release date. The first release on his new Invada Films imprint, Game will arrive in cinemas on Friday 21st November. A screening at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, where the film’s star and Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson lives, will precede the theatrical release in October.
Directed by John Minton, who has previously worked with Barrow and his Portishead bandmate Beth Gibbons and made music videos for Billy Nomates, Sleaford Mods and more, Game takes place in 1993 and follows an ageing raver (played by Marc Bessant) who crashes his car in the woods. As you can see from the trailer, hilarity does not ensue. Instead, he’s discovered by Williamson and things get a little bit eerie.
In a statement, Barrow said, “John and I have worked together for over 20 years on music projects (Portishead and Invada music videos) and have always talked about making a feature together, the same goes for Marc who I’ve worked closely with for many years. I’ve been a fan of Jason Williamson’s work, same with Rob [Williams, screenwriter], through 2000AD, and we’ve been writing film ideas together for the last few years.”
Watch the trailer below:
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
