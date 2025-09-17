Watch the trailer for the debut film from Portishead’s Geoff Barrow, with an unhinged turn from Sleaford Mod’s Jason Williamson

Last year, Geoff Barrow announced that he was leaving Beak>, the experimental, adventurous rock band he formed in the mid-00s, the Portishead man saying in a statement that he was keen to get on with “other work I need to do before I get to old,” also making mention of his first feature film. Now that film, which Barrow has co-written and co-produced, has a trailer and release date. The first release on his new Invada Films imprint, Game will arrive in cinemas on Friday 21st November. A screening at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, where the film’s star and Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson lives, will precede the theatrical release in October.

Directed by John Minton, who has previously worked with Barrow and his Portishead bandmate Beth Gibbons and made music videos for Billy Nomates, Sleaford Mods and more, Game takes place in 1993 and follows an ageing raver (played by Marc Bessant) who crashes his car in the woods. As you can see from the trailer, hilarity does not ensue. Instead, he’s discovered by Williamson and things get a little bit eerie.

In a statement, Barrow said, “John and I have worked together for over 20 years on music projects (Portishead and Invada music videos) and have always talked about making a feature together, the same goes for Marc who I’ve worked closely with for many years. I’ve been a fan of Jason Williamson’s work, same with Rob [Williams, screenwriter], through 2000AD, and we’ve been writing film ideas together for the last few years.”

Watch the trailer below:

GAME - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On