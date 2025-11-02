King Diamond given lifelong honorary award by Danish Arts Foundation

King Diamond has been awarded a lifelong honorary grant by the Danish Arts Foundation.

The Foundation's honorary award is given to only five people every year and sees recipients paid up to 189,000 Danish Krona (£22,000 or $26,000) annually.

According to the Foundation, the grant is "awarded to creative artists who have such an artistic production behind them that they have positioned themselves decisively as artists."

In its justification for giving the award to the Mercyful Fate frontman, the Foundation says: "King Diamond, born Kim Bendix Petersen, is one of the most legendary and visionary figures in heavy metal. With his piercing falsetto, theatrical appearance and occult narrative universe, he has created a musical and visual language that is entirely his own.

"He is the man behind some of the most unique works in metal history – both as the frontman of Mercyful Fate and with his own band, also called King Diamond. With his music, he put Denmark on the metal world map as early as the 80s.

"On stage, he transforms the concert into a dark theater – a ritual where gothic tales, gruesome characters and symbol-filled scenography merge. His characteristic 'corpse paint' and his microphone stand, an inverted cross made of human bones, make him an iconic figure.

"King Diamond's music is more than just metal – each album is a chapter in a larger horror opera. He is known for creating conceptual works with overarching stories where fate, death and the supernatural go hand in hand. It's gothic horror romance in metal form, delivered with technical precision and theatrical grandeur.

"For decades, he has stood as a cult figure, a one-man show in a genre of icons. With uncompromising integrity and artistic courage, King Diamond has created a dark and alluring universe that has captivated fans around the world – and continues to grow in power and mythology.

"On this basis, Kim Bendix Petersen (King Diamond) is nominated for the Danish Arts Foundation's honorary award."

King Diamond has influenced many metal icons including Metallica and Slayer. Earlier this year, he said he was growing impatient as he has not released an album in 18 years.