King Crimson affiliates Beat release live video for classic Frame By Frame
Starring Steve Vai, Adrian Belew, Tony Levin and Danny Carey, Frame By Frame comes from the upcoming album Beat Live, out next month
Beat, the all-star King Crimson-affiliated quartet assembled to perform Fripp & Co.'s 1980's catalogue live, have released a version of Frame By Frame, originally a highlight of Crimson's 1981 album Discipline.
The song, which comes from the upcoming album Beat Live, was recorded and filmed at the United Theater in Los Angeles, in November 2024, and follows the release of Neal And Jack And Me last month.
"This is a miraculous piece of music," says guitarist Steve Vai. "It contains unique, death-defying poly-metric intertwined guitar parts that seamlessly and elegantly support a most gorgeous lyric and vocal melody line. It’s a joy to perform every time. Did I mention that the guitar parts are death-defying?"
Joining Vai on the life-threatening performance are King Crimson alumni guitarist/singer Adrian Belew and Chapman stick weilder Tony Levin, while Tool drummer Danny Carey completes the quartet. Meanwhile, the album was produced by Angelo "Scrote" Bundini and mixed by Bob Clearmountain.
"In the eighties, Robert Fripp made the observation that the King Crimson quartet was perhaps the best live band in the world at the time," says Belew. "Tony, Steve, Danny and I are committed to honouring this legacy with each and every performance staged."
The album's release will be celebrated with a one-off show at Tokyo's Budokan Hall on September 1.
Beat Live – subtitled 'Neon Heat Disease' – will be released by InsideOutMusic/Sony on September 26 via the usual bewildering array of vinyl/CD/Blu-ray variants, and is available to pre-order now.
Beat: Beat Live tracklist
1. Neurotica
2. Neal And Jack And Me
3. Heartbeat
4. Sartori In Tangier
5. Model Man,
6. Dig Me
7. Man With An Open Heart
8. Industry
9. Larks' Tongues In Aspic Part lll
10. Waiting Man
11. The Sheltering Sky
12. Sleepless
13. Frame By Frame
14. Matte Kudasai
15. Elephant Talk
16. Three Of A Perfect Pair
17. Indiscipline
18. Red
19. Thela Hun Ginjeet
