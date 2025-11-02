Campaign launched to posthumously award Ace Frehley honorary astronaut status
NASA, are you listening?
A campaign to make late Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut has been launched, and fans can sign a petition to show their support for the cause.
"On October 16, 2025, the world lost not just a legend, not just a rock icon, but also a good man," says organiser Katherine Sugg. "Paul Daniel 'Ace' Frehley, at the tender age of 21, was brave enough to take one small orange step and one small red step, and make the giant leap into the global phenomenon that we all now know as Kiss. And while most of his dreams ended up coming true, at least one did not.
"When he suddenly passed away from a brain bleed following a head injury at 74, he was still only merely playing the character of a Space Cadet. He never got to be one for real. In honour of his memory, all the lives directly and indirectly impacted by him, and his one last remaining unfulfilled wish, NASA should posthumously make Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut with the rank of “Captain”, because a celestial being of his calibre doesn’t deserve anything less of a send-off than this. His last countdown should be his absolute best!"
Frehley came up with his Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) persona when Kiss launched in 1973 and kept the theme going after his departure from the band. He named his post-Kiss project Frehley's Comet, while subsequent solo albums included 2014's Space Invader and 2018's Spaceman. Frehley's songs included Mission To Mars, Quantum Flux, Inside The Vortex, Past The Milky Way, Starship, Walkin' On The Moon, Cosmic Heart, Up In The Sky and Stratosphere.
At the time of writing, NASA have not publicly responded to the petition.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
