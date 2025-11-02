Ace Frehley as he appeared on the cover of his 2018 album Spaceman

A campaign to make late Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut has been launched, and fans can sign a petition to show their support for the cause.

"On October 16, 2025, the world lost not just a legend, not just a rock icon, but also a good man," says organiser Katherine Sugg. "Paul Daniel 'Ace' Frehley, at the tender age of 21, was brave enough to take one small orange step and one small red step, and make the giant leap into the global phenomenon that we all now know as Kiss. And while most of his dreams ended up coming true, at least one did not.

"When he suddenly passed away from a brain bleed following a head injury at 74, he was still only merely playing the character of a Space Cadet. He never got to be one for real. In honour of his memory, all the lives directly and indirectly impacted by him, and his one last remaining unfulfilled wish, NASA should posthumously make Ace Frehley an honorary astronaut with the rank of “Captain”, because a celestial being of his calibre doesn’t deserve anything less of a send-off than this. His last countdown should be his absolute best!"

Frehley came up with his Spaceman (a.k.a. Space Ace) persona when Kiss launched in 1973 and kept the theme going after his departure from the band. He named his post-Kiss project Frehley's Comet, while subsequent solo albums included 2014's Space Invader and 2018's Spaceman. Frehley's songs included Mission To Mars, Quantum Flux, Inside The Vortex, Past The Milky Way, Starship, Walkin' On The Moon, Cosmic Heart, Up In The Sky and Stratosphere.

At the time of writing, NASA have not publicly responded to the petition.