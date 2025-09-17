Depeche Mode release trailer for epic new concert film

Depeche Mode have released a trailer for their new official film DEPECHE MODE: M. Created around footage from the synth-rock titans’ sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol Stadium performances on their Memento Mori tour, the feature-length film has been directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frias.

Speaking about the project, frontman Dave Gahan said, "At its core, our new film ‘M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people—and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City.”

DEPECHE MODE: M was premiered back in June at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival and lands in cinemas and IMAX® worldwide on Tuesday 28th October. Tickets are on sale now from here.

The Memento: Mori tour took place over 2023 and 2024 and saw Gahan and bandmate Martin Gore play to more than three million fans at 112 shows around the globe. It was the duo’s first tour since the death of co-founder Andy “Fletch” Fletcher in 2022.

Watch the trailer for DEPECHE MODE: M below: