John Carpenter announces Halloween: The Complete Expanded Collection to be released in October

Film director and musician John Carpenter has announced that he will release a new limited edition collection, Halloween: The Complete Expanded Collection, through Sacred Bones Records on October 3, as well as expanded individual soundtrack albums on the same day.

The set collates Carpenter’s soundtracks for the most recent Halloween trilogy: 2018’s Halloween, 2021’s Halloween Kills, and 2022’s Halloween End, which marked the director and composer’s return to film scoring after nearly two decades.

Carpenter is joined by his fellow band members, son Cody Carpenter and Godson Daniel Davies. They have also shared two tracks from the collection, Hunting A Killer and Take The Mask.

“Oh my God, I had three days, and I had me,” John recalls of the original 1978 Halloween film. “I didn’t have anybody who could play anything. No picture, no nothing. Just sit down and play. I would say, let me have a beat. And Dan Wyman, the synthesiser teacher at USC, would tune up the tube amps and I’d play that. It was really crude. If you listen to those scores, there’s not a lot of variation. It repeats a lot of the same music, over and over again. I’d go back with four or five pieces and cut it into the movie.”

For the first time ever, the complete Halloween trilogy is being released in fully expanded editions, featuring previously unreleased music cues that reveal new layers of the iconic scores. The expanded version of Halloween Kills features 25 unreleased music cues, while Halloween Ends adds 10 new tracks.

Halloween: The Complete Expanded Collection will also be available as part of a deluxe limited box set, offered in 6xLP and 3xCD formats, featuring exclusive new packaging and artwork by Chris Bilheimer, along with expansive liner notes by music critic Brad Sanders, which include exclusive interviews with John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green, three collectible posters designed by Creepy Duck, a box set-exclusive poster design by Chris Bilheimer, and a deluxe lenticular cover.

Pre-order here.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John Carpenter - Hunting a Killer (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

John Carpenter - Take the Mask (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On