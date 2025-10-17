We pay tribute to Supertramp and founding member Rick Davies in the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

The brand new issue of Prog Magazine is on sale now, as we reflect on the life and times of Supertramp and their co-founder, Rick Davies, who sadly died last month.

We look at the life of the man behind School, Goodbye Stranger and Bloody Well Right, cast an eye over some of the greatest songs he wrote, and delve into the making of the band’s breakthrough album, 1974’s Crime Of The Century.

Elsewhere, Derek Shulman tells us in The Prog Interview how he went from rock star to record company exec; John Lees gives us the lowdown on the first new JLBJH album in 12 years; Rick Wakeman discusses his new piano album Melancholia, and gives us a sneak preview of the full-on prog rock album that’s coming next year; and we celebrate 10 years of Progzilla Radio!

There’s also the latest on new releases from Lunatic Soul, Arjen Lucassen, Luke Machin’s Soulshine project, Jo Quail, The Emerald Dawn, Spriggan Mist and Between The Buried And Me, plus Adam Wakeman brings us up to date on Headspace.

Our friends at Progzilla Radio have compiled this issue’s sampler for us, highlighting some great up-and-coming prog bands you might not have heard. I urge you to give it a listen (it’s free, after all!) and see how healthy the emerging scene really is. It’s why we partnered with them to highlight our Limelight acts.

Also in Prog 164...

John Lees' Barclay James Harvest - the prog veterans return with Relativity, their first new studio album for 12 years!

Jo Quail - the acclaimed cellist discusses her bold new work, Notan.

Rick Wakeman - the dad jokes are on hold – for now – as Uncle Rick plays moving piano moments.

The Emerald Dawn - the Cornish proggers deliver a strong climate treatise with the first volume of The Land, The Sea, The Air.

Lunatic Soul - Mariusz Duda’s Circle of Life and Death cycle comes to a close with LS’s The World Under Unsun.

Soulshine - Maschine and Tangent guitarist Luke Machin goes full-on soul with his debut solo release.

Arjen Lucassen - musings on the end of the world with the Dutch prog polymath.

Progzilla Radio - the story of the first 10 years of the UK’s leading prog radio and podcast setup.

Between The Buried And Me - the US prog metal quartet are at their most experimental with the conceptual The Blue Nowhere.

Spriggan Mist - Bracknell’s pagan proggers make a wild sound on new album The Glare.

Adam Wakeman - prog’s busiest man, Adam Wakeman, looks forward to Headspace live shows, gigs with his dad, and reflects on Ozzy’s Back To The Beginning show.

Derek Shluman - Gentle Giant’s Derek Shulman discusses his dual careers as rock star and record company executive to the sta

VLMV - Pete Lambrou on a prog world full of Pink Floyd, Radiohead and The Mars Volta, among others.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Gazpacho, David Gilmour, Alan Parsons Project, Frank Zappa, The Emerald Dawn, King Crimson, Barclay James Harvest, Lunatic Soul, Cardiacs, Solstice, XTC, Spriggan Mist and loads more!

And this month we went to ArcTanGent, Pelagic Fest and A Sunday In September and saw gigs by Auri, Symphony X, Ihlo and more...

