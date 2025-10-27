Halloween is almost upon us, so of course Britain's top entertainment duo have pulled out all the stops.

In celebration of the most dastardly day of the year, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have filmed the latest edition of their occasional Sunday Lunch web series, and the King Crimson man appears to be sporting the kind of costume that comes up if you search Temu for "Santanic nun costume." Either that, or he's gearing up to collaborate with renowned evil nun rockers Dogma.

He looks terrific, of course, carrying off the look with beezlebubbish aplomb while playing AC/DC's classic anthem Highway To Hell. Meanwhile, his boisturous bride sings Bon Scott's diabolical lyric with devilish gusto. Although, if we're being completely honest, it's a bit of a musical mess. But hey, they look terrific.

"Welcome to Toyah and Robert's really frightening and incredibly scary Sunday lunch," intones Fripp, as the song climaxes. "Ahh, bollocks."

Toyah & Robert's Halloween Sunday Lunch NEW EPISODE - YouTube Watch On

In more earthbound news, new editions of King Crimson's In The Wake of Poseidon and Lizard were released on Friday. Both have been remixed in stereo, 5.1 Surround and Dolby Atmos by Steven Wilson, with Elemental Mixes by David Singleton and new sleeve notes by Prog magazine contributor Sid Smith.

The albums are the fourth and fifth King Crimson reissues to include Dolby Atmos audio, following 2020's The Complete 1969 Recordings box set, 2023’s Larks Tongues In Aspic four-disc deluxe edition, and 2024’s Red 50th anniversary edition of Red.

Singleton's Elemental Mix of Lizard is also released as standalone 200-gram super heavyweight vinyl edition.