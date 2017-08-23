John Carpenter to release movie themes anthology

John Carpenter has re-recorded some of his movie themes for an album that’s to be released in October. Listen to his new take on In The Mouth Of Madness above.
Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 contains 13 tracks from across the revered director’s career, starting with his science fiction debut Dark Star and ending with his supernatural Western Vampires.
Record label Sacred Bones say: “John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, he has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of its most influential musicians.
“The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016.”
He once again worked with his son Cody and godson Daniel Davies on the album, which will be available in multiple formats including limited-edition coloured vinyl. Carpenter will commence a run of North American tour dates on October 29 – full list below.
- Bruford 1977-1980 box set detailed
- Caligula’s Horse premiere Will’s Song video
- And So I Watch You From Afar launch A Slow Unfolding Of Wings
- Rob Reed premieres Rio Grande video
John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist
- In the Mouth of Madness
- Assault on Precinct 13
- The Fog
- Prince of Darkness
- Santiago (Vampires)
- Escape From New York
- Halloween
- Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China)
- They Live
- The Thing
- Starman
- Dark Star
- Christine
John Carpenter North American tour 2017
Oct 29: Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Casino
Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium
Nov 2: Anaheim, CA City National Grove
Nov 4: San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Nov 5: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 7: Maplewood, MN Myth Live
Nov 9: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom
Nov 10: Detroit, MI El Club
Nov 12: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 13: Montreal, QC Metropolis
Nov 15: Boston, MA Royale
Nov 16: New York, NY Terminal 5
Nov 18: Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero
Nov 19: Syracuse, NY The Palace Theatre
The Prog Interview: John Carpenter on stage fright and Ennio Morricone