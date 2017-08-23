John Carpenter to release movie themes anthology

John Carpenter has re-recorded some of his movie themes for an album that’s to be released in October. Listen to his new take on In The Mouth Of Madness above.

Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 contains 13 tracks from across the revered director’s career, starting with his science fiction debut Dark Star and ending with his supernatural Western Vampires.

Record label Sacred Bones say: “John Carpenter is a legend. As the director and composer behind dozens of classic movies, he has established a reputation as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of modern cinema, as well as one of its most influential musicians.

“The minimal, synthesizer-driven themes to films like Halloween, Escape From New York and Assault on Precinct 13 are as indelible as their images, and their timelessness was evident as Carpenter performed them live in a string of internationally sold-out concert dates in 2016.”

He once again worked with his son Cody and godson Daniel Davies on the album, which will be available in multiple formats including limited-edition coloured vinyl. Carpenter will commence a run of North American tour dates on October 29 – full list below.

John Carpenter – Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998 tracklist

In the Mouth of Madness Assault on Precinct 13 The Fog Prince of Darkness Santiago (Vampires) Escape From New York Halloween Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China) They Live The Thing Starman Dark Star Christine

John Carpenter North American tour 2017

Oct 29: Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

Oct 31: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

Nov 2: Anaheim, CA City National Grove

Nov 4: San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Nov 5: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov 7: Maplewood, MN Myth Live

Nov 9: Chicago, IL Aragon Ballroom

Nov 10: Detroit, MI El Club

Nov 12: Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

Nov 13: Montreal, QC Metropolis

Nov 15: Boston, MA Royale

Nov 16: New York, NY Terminal 5

Nov 18: Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero

Nov 19: Syracuse, NY The Palace Theatre

The Prog Interview: John Carpenter on stage fright and Ennio Morricone