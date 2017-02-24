Watch Gojira’s new video for The Cell

Gojira have released a video for their track The Cell.

The song original appeared on the band’s sixth album, Magma, which was released to critical acclaim in June last year.

The follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage grabbed Metal Hammer’s coveted best album of the year accolade, and saw frontman Joe Duplantier expand his vocal abilities, introducing more clean vocals to the mix.

And Duplantier recently revealed that making that move was a vital moment in his career as it kept music interesting to him.

He said: “For the last 10 years, I feel there’s something growing in me. When we did The Way Of All Flesh three albums ago, I tried some things with the vocals that were going in that direction and then gave up. I’m, like, ‘No, it feels weird.’ But still I wanted to try.

“Then on L’Enfant Sauvage there was a few things there. There was the song Born In Winter where I sing, but it’s not something I can do live, because it’s such a low note, and it’s very quiet too, so it’s a bit challenging to amplify that kind of song.

“Then on Magma, it was time for me to really embrace that. I needed that. If I didn’t start singing I would probably quit doing what I do because it wouldn’t be interesting any more. So it was vital for me to start doing something new with my vocals.”

Gojira will embark on a Euopean tour from next month, kicking off at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on March 11. They’ll then play several dates in the US before supporting Metallica for six shows across North America from July.

Mar 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 12: London O2 Forum

Mar 14: Manchester Academy

Mar 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 16: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 17: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 21: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 23:Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Mar 24: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 25: Luxembourg Rockhal Club, Luxembourg

Mar 26: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Mar 27: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Mar 28: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Mar 30: Munich Theatrefabrik, Germany

Apr 01: Paris L’Olympia, France

Apr 02: Paris L’Olympia, France

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 09: Chicago The Vic Theatre, IL

May 13: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

May 16: Niagara Falls The Rapids Theater, NY

May 18: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Jul 29: Pasadena Rose Bowl Stadium, CA (with Metallica)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica)

Aug 06: San Diego Hodad’s Petco Park, CA (with Metallica)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica)

