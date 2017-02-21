What did Gojira get up to at the Grammys?

The 2017 Grammys was a big one for heavy metal. Not only did Metallica perform live with Lady Gaga but Megadeth won their first Grammy ever, picking up the Best Metal Performance award for Dystopia.

But one of the real success stories from our world was Gojira being nominated for two awards. Sure, they didn’t win, but seeing such an esoteric, artistic, non-commercial band such as this even be recognised by such a mainstream institution is a cause for celebration.

To hammer home just how big a deal this is for metal, French TV programme Quotidien travelled to Los Angeles with the band to follow their big day. Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier actually lives in New York, and the band recently finished a 30+ date tour of the US, so they are no stranger to the other side of The Pond, but their accommodation for the ceremony is ridiculous – just look at the size of that bathroom!

Fully embracing the award show atmosphere, the band get their make-up done and Mario Duplantier wears something formal for the first time in his life. He even has a go at ironing, although brother Joe has to show him the ropes first. And in true rockstar style they head to the Grammys in a boozy limousine like absolute ballers.

Okay, it’s absolute bullshit that they lost to Cage The Elephant for Best Rock Album, but they were awarded Metal Hammer’s album of 2016, so it’s not all bad.

