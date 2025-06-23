Watch Muse jam a Gojira riff during recent headline performance at Hellfest in France

Muse played a brief jam of Stranded by French metal titans Gojira during their headline set at Hellfest in last weekend.

Before Matt Bellamy’s rock trio performed the song We Are Fucking Fucked from their latest album, 2022’s Will Of The People, they offered an instrumental rendition of the opening riff and first verse from Gojira’s 2016 single.

The Brits did a short take on Heart-Shaped Box by grunge luminaries Nirvana directly afterwards, and also did portions of Slipknot’s Duality and Rage Against The Machine’s Calm Like A Bomb during the 19-song set.

Watch footage of the Gojira jam below.

Muse headlined the second night of Hellfest in Clisson, France, on Friday, June 20. Korn, Scorpions and Linkin Park also topped the bill during the four-day extravaganza, which, with a capacity of 60,000 people, is one of the biggest hard rock and heavy metal festivals in Europe.

Muse played the weekender as part of their ongoing summer European tour. The band headlined Pinkpop in Landgraaf, Netherlands, on Sunday (June 22) and their run continues on Wednesday (June 25) at Tons Of Rock in Oslo, Norway.

Gojira released Stranded in April 2016 as the lead single of their sixth album Magma, which came out the following June. The album charted at number 10 in the band’s native France, down slightly from the number seven rank reached by 2012 predecessor L’Enfant Sauvage. However, it was a breakthrough release internationally, seeing the band reach new commercial heights in the UK, the US, Switzerland, Canada, Germany and more.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bordeaux-founded four-piece, who released their latest album Fortitude in 2021, have only grown further in popularity since Magma. Last year, they played the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. The song they performed, a take on French revolutionary anthem Ah! Ça Ira, won the 2025 Grammy Award For Best Metal Performance.

Gojira will embark on a European tour later in the summer, during which they’ll headline Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 10.