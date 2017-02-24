Russian Exploited fan killed trying to quieten neo-Nazis

A Russian music fan was stabbed and killed following The Exploited’s show in St Petersburg last weekend.

Russian website Life report that following the gig at the city’s Cosmonaut venue, a 27-year-old man named only as Igor, confronted a group who were using the nazi salute.

A scuffle ensued and Igor was stabbed in the abdomen. A medical team quickly arrived at the scene, but the man died a short time later.

Life say that eyewitnesses saw the offender flee the scene, and that police are still on the hunt for the suspect.

The Exploited issued a statement expressing their disgust at the attack and reiterated that Nazis are not welcome at their gigs.

The band say: “We have just been told that an Exploited fan had been killed outside our gig in St Petersburg after Saturday’s concert. Our condolences go out to his family and hopefully they catch the people who did this.

“There are a lot of people here talking shit as if it is The Exploited’s fault that this kid got killed outside a gig – let’s get a few points cleared up.

“If we had seen anyone sieg heiling at our gig we would have had them kicked the fuck out. Also, if the people who are talking shit had seen someone do this then why did they do fuck all about it? There was 1700 people at the gig.”

They continue: “We had stopped playing five or six times due to the bouncers beating up the punks at the front of the stage.

“Nazi skins or punks are not welcome to our gigs ever.”

The Exploited’s 2017 tour continues tonight (February 24) in Athens, Greece, where they’re playing at the Vive Le Punk Rock event.

