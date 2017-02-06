Gojira’s Duplantier: I would have quit if I couldn’t sing on Magma

Gojira guitarist and vocalist Joe Duplantier says he would have quit if he wasn’t able to sing on sixth album Magma.

The record was released last summer to huge critical acclaim, including grabbing Metal Hammer’s coveted best album of the year accolade, and saw Duplantier expand his vocal abilities, introducing more clean vocals to the mix.

And he reveals that it was a vital move in his career and one that kept music interesting for him.

He tells Aggressive Tendencies: “For the last 10 years, I feel there’s something growing in me. When we did The Way Of All Flesh three albums ago, I tried some things with the vocals that were going in that direction and then gave up. I’m, like, ‘No, it feels weird.’ But still I wanted to try.

“Then on L’Enfant Sauvage there was a few things there. There was the song Born In Winter where I sing, but it’s not something I can do live, because it’s such a low note, and it’s very quiet too, so it’s a bit challenging to amplify that kind of song.

“Then on Magma, it was time for me to really embrace that. I needed that. If I didn’t start singing I would probably quit doing what I do because it wouldn’t be interesting any more. So it was vital for me to start doing something new with my vocals.”

Duplantier adds: “I still like to scream. Sometimes there’s a song, and I’m, like, ‘I’m gonna sing on that’ and then I think all our are going to be so disappointed. Then I’m, like, ‘No, don’t think about them – just think about what you’re doing here and try to be honest with yourself.’ And then I go for it – and very surprising things happen.”

Gojira are gearing up for a tour of the UK in March, which will see them play seven dates across the county.

Gojira UK tour 2017

Mar 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 12: London O2 Forum

Mar 14: Manchester Academy

Mar 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Mar 16: Leeds O2 Academy

Mar 17: Glasgow O2 Academy

Mar 18: Bristol O2 Academy

