Alter Bridge add dates to European summer tour

Alter Bridge have added further dates to their 2017 European summer tour.

The band had previously announced a handful of festival appearances for later this year, including the UK’s Download and Barcelona’s Rock Fest.

Now frontman Myles Kennedy, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips will play more than a dozen shows across Europe, including Hellfest in Clisson, France, and and sets in Belfast and Dublin.

The shows have been lined up in support of Alter Bridge’s fifth studio album The Last Hero, which was released in October last year via Napalm Records.

Speaking about the relationship between himself and Tremonti, Kennedy recently said: “Mark’s right hand is his attack. He reminds me of James Hetfield.

“It’s something which is not in my repertoire. I still can’t touch what he does, but I think that’s good for me to try and absorb that.

“Both of us are sponges. Both of us always want to learn and evolve. I don’t think either one of us feel content by any stretch of the imagination. We both have long ways to go.”

Kennedy continued: “I recognised a kindred spirit from the beginning. The guy sold 30 million records by the time we started playing together, and every day before and after soundcheck, he’s just obsessed with trying to evolve.

“I think that’s really important – it shows you truly care about the art, its not about how many records can you sell. There’s no rockstar ego. It’s about the music.”

Find Alter Bridge’s full tour itinerary below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Mar 31: Auckland Powerstaion, New Zealand

Apr 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Apr 04: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Apr 06: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Apr 08: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Apr 21: Fort Lauderdale Metropolis, FL

Apr 22: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds, FL

Apr 29: Fort Myers Jetblue Park, FL

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 02: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 03: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 09: Baltimore The Hippodrome, MD

May 11: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 16: Sault Set Marie Dream Makers Theatre, WI

May 17: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 20: Preston MAPFRE Stadium, IA

Jun 03: Bavaria Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 04: Nurburgring Rock am Ring, Germany

Jun 06: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 08: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Prague Forum Karlin Praha, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 17: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Jun 21: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jun 26: Luxembourg Luxexpo, Luxembourg

Jun 29: Madrid Auditorio M Rios, Spain

Jun 30: Bilbao Miribilla, Spain

Jul 02: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 05: Rome Rock In Rome, Itlay

Jul 06: Milan Ippodromo San Siro, Italy

