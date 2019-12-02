Watch Dream Theater’s animated video for the epic At Wit’s End

Dream Theater have released an animated video for their Distance Over Time track At Wit’s End.
The song clocks in at over nine minutes long, with the band launching the promo as they prepare to embark on their South American tour. It’ll get underway with a set at the Convention Center Ulysses Guimarães, in Brazil, on December 4.
Following the tour, Dream Theater will take a short break before heading across the Atlantic for a run of European dates in early 2020 where they’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory album.
Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci said: “The response to Distance Over Time has been overwhelmingly positive and we are really looking forward to playing some of the songs from that album live for our European audiences in an ‘Evening With’ setting, along with our full headlining show production.
“For those of you who were there when we premiered Scenes From A Memory live in Europe 20 years ago, this will not only be a trip down memory lane but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be.
“Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show as they’ve never been ‘scene’ before!”
Petrucci adds: “For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to Dream Theater 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience Scenes live for the first time in its entirety.
Find a list of Dream Theater’s upcoming live shows below.
Dream Theater 2019/2020 tour dates
Dec 04: Brasília Convention Center Ulysses Guimarães, Brazil
Dec 06: Rio De Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil
Dec 07: São Paulo Anhembi Sambadrome, Brazil
Dec 08: Curtiba Ópera de Arame e Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil
Dec 10: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil
Dec 13: Buenos Aires Arena, Argentina
Dec 15: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Jan 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Jan 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 1, Germany
Jan 14: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Jan 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden
Jan 17: Helsinki Icehall, Finland
Jan 18: Oulu Teatri Oulu, Finland
Jan 20: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway
Jan 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Jan 23: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jan 24: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet Hal 14, Denmark
Jan 26: Paris Seine Musicale, France
Jan 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Jan 29: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain
Jan 31: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 01: Porto Gondomar Pavilion, Portugal
Feb 02: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Feb 05: Ludwigsburgc MHP Arena, Germany
Feb 06: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Feb 08: Budapest Arena, Hungary
Feb 09: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 11: Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Italy
Feb 12: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Feb 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Feb 15: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic
Feb 16: Wroclaw Orbita Hall, Poland
Feb 18: Hannover Swizz Life, Germany
Feb 21: London Eventim Apollo, UK
Feb 23: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK