Watch Dream Theater’s animated video for the epic At Wit’s End

Dream Theater have released an animated video for their Distance Over Time track At Wit’s End.

The song clocks in at over nine minutes long, with the band launching the promo as they prepare to embark on their South American tour. It’ll get underway with a set at the Convention Center Ulysses Guimarães, in Brazil, on December 4.

Following the tour, Dream Theater will take a short break before heading across the Atlantic for a run of European dates in early 2020 where they’ll celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Metropolis Pt.2 Scenes From A Memory album.

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci said: “The response to Distance Over Time has been overwhelmingly positive and we are really looking forward to playing some of the songs from that album live for our European audiences in an ‘Evening With’ setting, along with our full headlining show production.

“For those of you who were there when we premiered Scenes From A Memory live in Europe 20 years ago, this will not only be a trip down memory lane but also the chance to see it presented in a completely new light and the way it was always intended to be.

“Our updated presentation has all-new animated video content depicting the characters and storyline through the entire show as they’ve never been ‘scene’ before!”

Petrucci adds: “For those of our fans who were either not born yet, too young, or had not yet been introduced to Dream Theater 20 years ago, this will be a fresh opportunity to experience Scenes live for the first time in its entirety.

Find a list of Dream Theater’s upcoming live shows below.

Dream Theater 2019/2020 tour dates

Dec 04: Brasília Convention Center Ulysses Guimarães, Brazil

Dec 06: Rio De Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Dec 07: São Paulo Anhembi Sambadrome, Brazil

Dec 08: Curtiba Ópera de Arame e Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 10: Porto Alegre Pepsi On Stage, Brazil

Dec 13: Buenos Aires Arena, Argentina

Dec 15: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Jan 11: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Jan 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 1, Germany

Jan 14: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Jan 15: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden

Jan 17: Helsinki Icehall, Finland

Jan 18: Oulu Teatri Oulu, Finland

Jan 20: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

Jan 21: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jan 23: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jan 24: Helsingor Kulturvaerftet Hal 14, Denmark

Jan 26: Paris Seine Musicale, France

Jan 27: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Jan 29: Barcelona St Jordi Club, Spain

Jan 31: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 01: Porto Gondomar Pavilion, Portugal

Feb 02: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Feb 05: Ludwigsburgc MHP Arena, Germany

Feb 06: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 08: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Feb 09: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 11: Rome Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

Feb 12: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Feb 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Feb 15: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 16: Wroclaw Orbita Hall, Poland

Feb 18: Hannover Swizz Life, Germany

Feb 21: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Feb 23: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK