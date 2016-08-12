Vola issue animated Gutter Moon video

Vola have issued an animated video for their track Gutter Moon.
The song features on the Danish quartet’s upcoming debut album Inmazes, which is out on September 16 via Mascot Records on 2LP, CD and digital formats.
They previously released a lyric video for Starburn.
Vola will join Katatonia on their September tour along with Agent Fresco – a run of dates that the band say they are excited about.
They report: “These are two of our favourite bands, and it will be an absolute honour to share the stage with them. This is also a great opportunity to present Inmazes live and share something that we are very proud of with all of you. Can’t wait to meet you out there.”
Vola previously released two EPs, Homesick Machinery and Monsters, with guitarist Asger Mygind reporting: “On Monsters we started experimenting with seven-string guitars and a lot of polymetrics – odd-time signatures over a straight 4⁄4 beat in our case.
“And it worked so well on the EP that we wanted to elaborate on this for a full album. But I think we have gotten better at producing our music as a band, which has given way to a tighter and more in-your-face vibe on Inmazes.”
Vola’s tour dates get underway on September 25 in Malmo, Sweden.
Vola Inmazes tracklist
- The Same War
- Stray The Skies
- Starburn
- Owls
- Your Mind Is A Helpless Dreamer
- Emily
- Gutter Moon
- A Stare Without Eyes
- Feed The Creatures
- Inmazes
Vola 2016 tour dates with Katatonia and Agent Fresco
Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden
Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Sep 29: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Oct 02: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland
Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 09: Pratteln Konzertfabrik 27, Switzerland
Oct 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain
Oct 14: Lisbon Vivo, Portugal
Oct 15: Madrid But, Spain
Oct 17: Marseille Jas’ Rod, France
Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France
Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France
Oct 21: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK
Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Germany
Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden
Nov 01: Tampere Klubi Tampere, Finland
Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland
Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland
Nov 04: Turku Logomo, Finland
Nov 05: Helsinki The Circus, Finland