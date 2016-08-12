Vola issue animated Gutter Moon video

Vola have issued an animated video for their track Gutter Moon.

The song features on the Danish quartet’s upcoming debut album Inmazes, which is out on September 16 via Mascot Records on 2LP, CD and digital formats.

They previously released a lyric video for Starburn.

Vola will join Katatonia on their September tour along with Agent Fresco – a run of dates that the band say they are excited about.

They report: “These are two of our favourite bands, and it will be an absolute honour to share the stage with them. This is also a great opportunity to present Inmazes live and share something that we are very proud of with all of you. Can’t wait to meet you out there.”

Vola previously released two EPs, Homesick Machinery and Monsters, with guitarist Asger Mygind reporting: “On Monsters we started experimenting with seven-string guitars and a lot of polymetrics – odd-time signatures over a straight 4⁄ 4 beat in our case.

“And it worked so well on the EP that we wanted to elaborate on this for a full album. But I think we have gotten better at producing our music as a band, which has given way to a tighter and more in-your-face vibe on Inmazes.”

Vola’s tour dates get underway on September 25 in Malmo, Sweden.

The Inmazes cover art

Vola Inmazes tracklist

The Same War Stray The Skies Starburn Owls Your Mind Is A Helpless Dreamer Emily Gutter Moon A Stare Without Eyes Feed The Creatures Inmazes

Sep 25: Malmo KB, Sweden

Sep 27: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Sep 28: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Sep 29: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 02: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 04: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 05: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 06: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 07: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 09: Pratteln Konzertfabrik 27, Switzerland

Oct 10: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 12: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Oct 13: Seville Custom, Spain

Oct 14: Lisbon Vivo, Portugal

Oct 15: Madrid But, Spain

Oct 17: Marseille Jas’ Rod, France

Oct 18: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 19: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Oct 21: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 24: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 25: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Oct 26: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Germany

Oct 27: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 28: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 29: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Nov 01: Tampere Klubi Tampere, Finland

Nov 02: Jyvaskyla Lutakko, Finland

Nov 03: Joensuu Kerubi, Finland

Nov 04: Turku Logomo, Finland

Nov 05: Helsinki The Circus, Finland