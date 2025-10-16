Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows records video message for freed Israeli hostages

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows has recorded a video message for two Israeli hostages who were freed as a result of the peace deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal, both huge Avenged Sevenfold fans, attended a festival in Israel in October 2023 where hundreds of people were killed by Hamas militants. The pair were taken hostage along with many others.

While held hostage, the men bonded over their love for A7X and the band heard about it.

With their recent release, M. Shadows was moved to send them a message wishing them well.

He says: "Evyatar and Guy, I"m so excited to hear you guys are home today. We've been following the story closely. We knew you guys were devoted A7X fans and we appreciate it so much.

"The things you guys have been through, it's just unspeakable, terrible.

"Hopefully we see you guys soon. Be safe. Spend time with your family. Get some rest and hopefully we can see you guys soon. Welcome home. Glad you guys are okay."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Israeli A7X fan account on X shared a video of the men responding to Shadows' message.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal says: "Yesterday we listened to their songs. It was overwhelming. It was so much better than imagining it for two years. It felt like my soul had left my body. I'm not even joking."

"I can't believe he made this video."

The major hostage and prisoner exchange this week was met with joy in Israel and Palestine. marked a significant step towards ending two years of war in Gaza.

Hamas returned all living Israeli hostages and Israel freed almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal was brokered by the United States and is seen as a significant step towards ending two years of war in Gaza.