Norwegian proggers Gazpacho share video for 8-Ball, their first new music for five years
Gazpacho will release Magic 8-Ball, their brand new studio album, in October
Norwegian proggers Gazpacho have shared their first new music for five years with a video for their brand new single, 8-Ball.
It heralds the arrival of Magic 8-Ball, the first new Gazpacho album since 2020's Fireworker. In keeping with the band's conceptual nature, the new album, which takes its title from the famous children's 8-ball toy, used for supposed fortune telling or seeking advice, deals with the idea of fate. How it moves without warning, and how the choices we make can slowly strip away who we thought we were.
The band have also shared this cryptic statement to accompany Matt Vickerstaff's new video.
"We removed God and left nothing to replace him. We started believing in the void, handing everything over to chance.
Magic 8 Ball is about someone who gambles everything, believing that eventually everyone gets their break.
That the universe is fair if you just wait long enough.
But the break never comes.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
He loses everything and is left with the realisation that it was never fate, only his own choices. His responsibility. His idea.
We didn’t become more rational.
We just found new things to believe in and built a new magical reality to replace the one we tore down.
Stocks. Crypto. Luck.
Magical ideas pretending to be modern.
The video, created by the insanely talented Matt Peaceville, is a found recruitment tape from The Cult of Infinity, who worship chance itself.
To them, the Magic 8 Ball is divine because of its emptiness.
No thoughts. No mercy. Just pure, sacred random.
The 8 isn’t a number. It’s infinity.
We’ve just been looking at it sideways."
Magic 8-Ball will be released on sparkle vinyl, black vinyl, CD and as a digital release. You can see the new album art and tracklisting below.
Gazpacho: Magic 8-Ball
1. Starling
2. We Are Strangers
3. Sky King
4. Ceres
5. Gingerbread Men
6. 8-Ball
7. Immerwahr
8. The Unrisen
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.