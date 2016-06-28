VOLA release video for Starburn

VOLA are premiering the video for their track Starburn exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the Danish band’s upcoming debut album Inmazes, released via Mascot Records on 2LP, CD and digital formats on September 16.

It follows the band’s two early EPs, Homesick Machinery and Monsters.

Guitarist Asger Mygind says: “On Monsters we started experimenting with seven-string guitars and a lot of polymetrics – odd-time signatures over a straight 4⁄ 4 beat in our case.

“And it worked so well on the EP that we wanted to elaborate on this for a full album. But I think we have gotten better at producing our music as a band, which has given way to a tighter and more in-your-face vibe on Inmazes.”

The band say they enjoyed having more room to experiment on an album format, as opposed to the shorter EP format.

Mygind adds: “The album format of course also allows for a more voluminous story to be told in music and lyrics, which can lead to an overall more rewarding creative experience – and by that – a more rewarding listening experience.”

VOLA previously released a video for Emily.

The band will announce a run of tour dates in due course.

VOLA Inmazes tracklist

1. The Same War