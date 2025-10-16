No Doubt add 6 dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency after "incredible" response from fans

No Doubt's 2026 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas has already doubled in size after they announced a further six dates.

The original announcement was for six dates in May of next year, but they'll now play 12 shows at the groundbreaking venue.

In a new statement, the band say: "How about adding six more shows at Sphere! Because of the incredible response so far we’re adding May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30. Thank you guys for showing up big.

"Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale have first access to tickets for the newly added dates, which will be available at 12pm PT today (October 15). The general onsale for all dates will begin Friday, October 17. Start times vary by date."

Fans have been waiting patiently for a No Doubt tour announcement since their Coachella headline set last year. Other than their performance at the FireAid benefit gig in Los Angeles in January, the band have been quiet until the announcement of the Sphere residency.

Singer Gwen Stefani said last week: "The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative.

"Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined."

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by No Doubt (@nodoubt) A photo posted by on

No Doubt live 2026

May 06: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 08: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 09: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 13: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 15: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 16: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 21: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 23: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 24: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 27: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 29: Las Vegas Sphere, NV

May 30: Las Vegas Sphere, NV