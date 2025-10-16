“Our town has been polluted by heavy metal!” Sabaton storm the cover of the new Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future/Press/Joshua Dorfman)

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we travel to the secret Swedish HQ of heavy metal heroes Sabaton. Ahead of releasing their new album, Legends, they take us inside their lock-up of props and explosives – featuring flags, guns, tanks, and, er… a pinball machine?

Frontman Joakim Brodén and bassist Pär Sundström also reveal how their hometown of Falun has shaped them, from the military base at the heart of the city to the now-disused copper mines that affected the fish and plants.

“The effects of the mines are everywhere,” Par says. “I have an apple tree growing in my garden. If I ate one, it would make me sick. If I ate too many then I’d die… this entire town has been polluted by heavy metal.”

Elsewhere in this issue, we also pay tribute to the late, great former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds. This wild man of metal was an artist, a lunatic woodworker, a dog-lover, a psychedelic traveller and more.

Meanwhile, as Trivium drop a new EP, Matt Heafy takes us inside his wild year. From exploding knees to saxophone solos, it’s all here.

We take a tour of the Steel City with hometown heroes Malevolence, let Bury Tomorrow loose in a rage room, and go prop shopping with Creeper in preparation for their fangtastic vampire rock opera sequel, Sanguivore II.

Bruce Dickinson reflects on the making of Tears Of The Dragon, The Darkness’s Justin Hawkins tells us why he’s taking his YouTube show on the road, and Electric Callboy talk darts, gardening and… their desire to write a Bon Jovi ballad.

Elsewhere, Lacuna Coil star Cristina Scabbia gets The Hammer Interview treatment, Nepali underdogs Underside explain why they’re determined to break out, and Harajuku-core stars Hanabie answer your questions on fun, Fugglers and Fred Durst.

All this, along with Biohazard, Clutch, Castle Rat, Soulfly, Testament, Bring Me The Horizon, Ihsahn, Blackgold and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.