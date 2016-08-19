Van Morrison in Too Late live video

Van Morrison has released a video of him performing song Too Late live.

It’s lifted from the veteran singer, songwriter’s upcoming 36th album Keep Me Singing, which is due out on September 30. It can be pre-ordered on his official website.

The album features 13 tracks – 12 original songs along with a cover of Alfred Baggs and Don Robey’s blues classic Share Your Love With Me, which has previously been recorded by artists including Aretha Franklin and Kenny Rogers.

Closing track Caledonia Swing takes the form of an instrumental and features Morrison on piano and saxophone.

Morrison recently announced a UK tour this November. He’ll also appear at London Bluesfest alongside Jeff Beck, Bad Company, Richie Sambora and Bill Wyman from October 28-30.

Van Morrison Keep Me Singing tracklist

Let It Rhyme Every Time I See A River Keep Me Singing Out In The Cold Again Memory Lane The Pen is Mightier Than The Sword Holy Guardian Angel Share Your Love With Me In Tiburon Look Behind The Hill Going Down To Bangor Too Late Caledonia Swing

Jul 03: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Jul 04: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Jul 13: Stuttgart Ehrenhof Neues Schloss, Germany

Aug 21: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Aug 22: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Oct 09: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Oct 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 15: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 17: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Oct 18: San Francisco Jazz Center, CA

Oct 19: San Francisco Jazz Center, CA

Oct 28-30: London Bluesfest, UK

Nov 07: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Nov 08: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Nov 13: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo Theatre, UK

