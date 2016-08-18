Timothy B Schmit announces Leap Of Faith album

Timothy B Schmit has announced his album Leap Of Faith will launch on September 23.

The follow-up to 2009’s Expando is the former Eagles vocalist and bassist’s sixth record since 1984’s solo debut, Playin’ It Cool.

Leap Of Faith is described on Schmit’s official website as “A strong mix of rock, country, Americana, R&B and even a bit of reggae.”

Schmit adds: “Again, I wanted to write this album on my own. In any collaboration one has to make a series of compromises. That’s not a bad thing, it’s simply not what I’ve chosen to do with this project.

“I’m just putting it out there, and maybe some of these ideas might resonate with listeners.

“Over the last 10 years or so, I’ve felt like I’m finally getting the hang what it is I do best. Although this project took some time to complete, this is what I came up with. This is who I am.”

The album features songs such as My Hat, This Waltz Slow Down, What I Should Do and Goodbye, My Love.

Pre-orders for Leap Of Faith begin on August 26.

Eagles founder Glenn Frey died in January of this year at the age of 67 after a battle with severe intestinal problems.

Eagles founder Glenn Frey died in January of this year at the age of 67 after a battle with severe intestinal problems.

Leap Of Faith album artwork

