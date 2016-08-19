Jack White to launch acoustic rarities collection

Jack White will release an acoustic rarities collection on September 9.

Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998-2016 is a career-spanning work which showcases remastered B-sides, alternative song versions and previously unreleased recordings from the former White Stripes man’s various music projects over the years – including his work with The Raconteurs and solo material.

The set also includes previously unheard White Stripes song City Lights, recorded for their 2005 album Get behind Me Satan, which can be listened to below.

The collection will be released on 2LP vinyl as well as a 2CD set. It can be pre-ordered on White’s label Third Man Records.

Earlier this month, Third Man Records recently played the first-ever vinyl record in space using a custom built turntable by balloon to celebrate the company’s seventh anniversary and third-millionth record pressing.

The craft reached a height of 94,413 feet while playing a gold-plated disc containing late astrophysicist Carl Sagan’s A Glorious Dawn recording on repeat.

The balloon burst after 81 minutes of flight and Icarus fell to Earth under a parachute – and it was still playing the record when it was recovered.

White said: “Our main goal was to inject imagination and inspiration into the daily discourse of music and vinyl lovers.

“It was exhilarating to do something that hasn’t been done before, and to work towards in completion.”

White was also recruited for the Nashville Council On Gender Equality last month.

Jack White Acoustic Recordings 1998 - 2016 tracklist

SIDE A

“Sugar Never Tasted So Good”

“Apple Blossom” (Remixed)

“I’m Bound To Pack It Up” (Remixed)

“Hotel Yorba”

“We’re Going To Be Friends”

“You’ve Got Her In Your Pocket”

“Well It’s True That We Love One Another”

“Never Far Away”

SIDE B

“Forever For Her” (Is Over For Me)

“White Moon”

“As Ugly As I Seem”

“City Lights” (Previously Unreleased White Stripes Track)

“Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap”

“Effect & Cause”

SIDE C

“Love Is The Truth” (Acoustic Mix)

“Top Yourself” (Bluegrass Version)

“Carolina Drama” (Acoustic Mix)

“Love Interruption”

“On And On And On”

“Machine Gun Silhouette” (Acoustic Mix)

SIDE D

“Blunderbuss”

“Hip (Eponymous) Poor Boy” (Alternate Mix)

“I Guess I Should Go To Sleep” (Alternate Mix)

“Just One Drink” (Acoustic Mix)

“Entitlement”

“Want And Able”

Buyer's Guide: Jack White