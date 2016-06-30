Van Morrison details Keep Me Singing

Van Morrison has announced that he’ll release his 36th studio album later this year.

Keep Me Singing features 13 tracks – 12 original songs along with a cover of Alfred Baggs and Don Robey’s blues classic Share Your Love With Me, which has previously been recorded by artists including Aretha Franklin and Kenny Rogers.

Closing track Caledonia Swing takes the form of an instrumental and feature Morrison on piano and saxophone.

Keep Me Singing will launch on September 30 and is available for pre-order.

In addition, Morrison has announced a run of six live dates across the UK this November. Tickets are available for the shows in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Nottingham and Manchester via Ticketline.

The newly announced dates can be found below in bold.

Van Morrison Keep Me Singing tracklist

Let It Rhyme Every Time I See A River Keep Me Singing Out In The Cold Again Memory Lane The Pen is Mightier Than The Sword Holy Guardian Angel Share Your Love With Me In Tiburon Look Behind The Hill Going Down To Bangor Too Late Caledonia Swing

Jul 03: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Jul 04: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Jul 13: Stuttgart Ehrenhof Neues Schloss, Germany

Aug 21: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Aug 22: Newcastle Slieve Donard Hotel, Ireland

Oct 09: New York Forest Hills Stadium, NY

Oct 13: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 15: Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 17: San Francisco Davies Symphony Hall, CA

Oct 18: San Francisco Jazz Center, CA

Oct 19: San Francisco Jazz Center, CA

Nov 07: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Nov 08: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Nov 13: Edinburgh Playhouse, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 28: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Apollo Theatre, UK

Van Morrison revisits It’s Too Late To Stop Now