Aynsley Lister announces Eyes Wide Open

Blues guitarist Aynsley Lister has announced that he’ll release his eighth album titled Eyes Wide Open on October 7.

The follow-up to 2013’s Home will be issued via Straight Talkin’ Records and he says he wanted to “keep the raw edginess and energy of a band” on his latest studio effort.

Lister adds: “That meant minimal takes and going with the ones that had the most spirit and passion over those with technical perfection.

“To me, music isn’t supposed to be perfect. It’s supposed to grab you and move you both emotionally and physically – it’s supposed to connect with you.”

Lister has also released a video for the first track from the album, All Of Your Love, Watch it below.

Guitar maestro Joe Bonamassa praised Lister last year while talking to the Nottingham Post about the state of the UK blues scene.

He said: “There is a great little crop of blues musicians out there over in the UK right now. There is an Irish kid called Simon McBride who is very good, Joanne Shaw Taylor is a superstar in waiting – and I think and Aynsley Lister is also very good.”

Eyes Wide Open is available for pre-order directly through Lister’s website. He will head out on the road next month for an extensive UK tour.

Aynsley Lister Eyes Wide Open tracklist

All Of Your Love Everything I Have To Give Il Grande Mafioso Won’t Be Taken Down Time Dishevelled Troubled Soul (Intro) Kalina Handful of Doubt Right As Rain Other Part Of Me Stay Hold You To It (Bonus Track)

The Eyes Wide Open cover

Sep 22: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

Sep 23: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Sep 24: Burton Constable Hall Cornucopia Festiva

Sep 28: Milton Keynes The Stables

Sep 29: Chester Telfords Warehouse

Sep 30: Burnley Mechanics

Oct 01: Guisborough Rhythm & Blues Club

Nov 04: Blakeney Harbour Room

Dec 01: Putney Half Moon

Dec 02: St Helens Citadel

Dec 03: Derby The Flowerpot

Dec 04: Newcastle The Cluny

Dec 08: Kendal Bootleggers

Dec 09: Darlington Rhythm & Blues Club

Dec 10: Norwich The Waterfront

Dec 11: Leicester The Musician

Dec 12: Farnham Maltings

Dec 15: Southampton The Brook

Dec 16: Sheffield The Greystones

Dec 17: Manchester Academy 3

Dec 18: Edinburgh The Caves