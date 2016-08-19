Aynsley Lister announces Eyes Wide Open

Blues guitarist Aynsley Lister has announced that he’ll release his eighth album titled Eyes Wide Open on October 7.
The follow-up to 2013’s Home will be issued via Straight Talkin’ Records and he says he wanted to “keep the raw edginess and energy of a band” on his latest studio effort.
Lister adds: “That meant minimal takes and going with the ones that had the most spirit and passion over those with technical perfection.
“To me, music isn’t supposed to be perfect. It’s supposed to grab you and move you both emotionally and physically – it’s supposed to connect with you.”
Lister has also released a video for the first track from the album, All Of Your Love, Watch it below.
Guitar maestro Joe Bonamassa praised Lister last year while talking to the Nottingham Post about the state of the UK blues scene.
He said: “There is a great little crop of blues musicians out there over in the UK right now. There is an Irish kid called Simon McBride who is very good, Joanne Shaw Taylor is a superstar in waiting – and I think and Aynsley Lister is also very good.”
Eyes Wide Open is available for pre-order directly through Lister’s website. He will head out on the road next month for an extensive UK tour.
- Preston Hubbard dies aged 63
- Metallica announce new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct
- Prophets Of Rage stream No Sleep ‘Till Cleveland
- Bob Daisley: I’m not harassing Ozzy Osbourne
Aynsley Lister Eyes Wide Open tracklist
- All Of Your Love
- Everything I Have To Give
- Il Grande Mafioso
- Won’t Be Taken Down
- Time
- Dishevelled
- Troubled Soul (Intro)
- Kalina
- Handful of Doubt
- Right As Rain
- Other Part Of Me
- Stay
- Hold You To It (Bonus Track)
Aynsley Lister 2016 UK tour dates
Sep 22: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club
Sep 23: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Sep 24: Burton Constable Hall Cornucopia Festiva
Sep 28: Milton Keynes The Stables
Sep 29: Chester Telfords Warehouse
Sep 30: Burnley Mechanics
Oct 01: Guisborough Rhythm & Blues Club
Nov 04: Blakeney Harbour Room
Dec 01: Putney Half Moon
Dec 02: St Helens Citadel
Dec 03: Derby The Flowerpot
Dec 04: Newcastle The Cluny
Dec 08: Kendal Bootleggers
Dec 09: Darlington Rhythm & Blues Club
Dec 10: Norwich The Waterfront
Dec 11: Leicester The Musician
Dec 12: Farnham Maltings
Dec 15: Southampton The Brook
Dec 16: Sheffield The Greystones
Dec 17: Manchester Academy 3
Dec 18: Edinburgh The Caves