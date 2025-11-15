Marillion's Steve Hogarth shares cover of Leonard Cohen's Famous Blue Raincoat as he announces new live album

Marillion frontman Steve Hogarth has shared a live video for his cover of Leonard Cohen's Famous Blue Raincoat. The track is taken from Hogarth's upcoming live album SPQR, which will be released on CD, Blu-ray and vinyl on January 16.

The new album was recorded at the Sala Sinopoli in Rome in February 2024 with the Italian prog rock band RanestRane supplying accompaniment on harp, mandolin, harmonium and tablas through a selection of Marillion classics such as Easter, Afraid Of Sunlight, Estonia and Cover My Eyes (Pain And Heaven) and cover songs, which also include a take on The Beatles' All You Need Is Love. Hogarth and RanestRane were also joined by the Flowing Chords choir.

"It’s with great pleasure that I can announce a return to Rome on Saturday February 3, 2024, to make another show – solo, and accompanied by local Romans, RanestRane, in an attempt to revisit the chemistry we had together last time in September 2015," Hogarth said at the time. “In England, we have a saying, ‘When in Rome… find yourself an amazing Italian band and gig with them’.”

SPQR will be available as a 2 CD and Blu-ray, Black 3LP gatefold vinyl and as a digital release.

Steve Hogarth - Famous Blue Raincoat (Official Video) | New Album 'SPQR' Out 16th January, 2026

(Image credit: Press)

Steve Hogarth: SPQR

1. Thank You Whoever You Are

2. Afraid Of Sunlight

3. White Paper

4. Famous Blue Raincoat

5. Cover My Eyes (Pain And Heaven)

6. Three Minute Boy / All You Need Is Love

7. The Deep Water

8. Sounds That Can’t Be Made

9. Waiting To Happen

10. Estonia

CD 2

1. The Crow And The Nightingale

2. Nothing To Declare

3. Acid Rain

4. Go!

5. Man Of A Thousand Faces

6. Easter