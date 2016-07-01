Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Bad Company, Richie Sambora for London BluesFest

Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, Bad Company, Richie Sambora and Bill Wyman are among the acts confirmed for this year’s edition of the London BluesFest.
They’ll be joined at the O2 complex on the weekend of October 28-30 by Walter Trout, The Temperance Movement, Jo Harman, Lauren Housley and JD & The Straight Shot.
Festival director Leo Green says: “Last year’s BluesFest was a resounding success. This year we’ve looked to build on that success to deliver a bigger, better event that showcases the captivating diversity of blues, soul and roots music – and all the genres it’s had an impact on.”
The O2 Arena plays host to Bad Company and Sambora on October 29, then Morrison and Beck on October 30.
Wyman leads his 80th birthday gala performance at the Indigo2 on October 28, featuring guests Mark Knopfler, Bob Geldof, Imelda May and Mick Hucknall. Walter Trout and The Temperance Movement play that same stage on October 29. The Brooklyn Bowl is the scene for JD & The Straight Shot on October 28, then Jo Harman and Lauren Housley the following night.
Tickets go on sale via Live Nation and AXS.com at 9am today (July 1).
London BluesFest 2016
October 28
Indigo2 At The O2: Bill Wyman Birthday Gala
Brooklyn Bowl: JD & The Straight Shot
October 29
The O2 Arena: Bad Company, Richie Sambora
Brooklyn Bowl: Jo Harman, Lauren Housley
October 30
The O2 Arena: Van Morrison, Jeff Beck
Indigo2: Walter Trout, The Temperance Movement
