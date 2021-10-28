Unlock your inner guitar god with 50% off an annual Fender Play subscription

If you’ve ever been interested in learning how to play a musical instrument but weren’t sure where to start, now is the perfect time to ditch the air guitar and lock into the real thing, as there’s 50% off the price of an annual subscription to Fender Play in both the US and UK.

An annual subscription to the service normally costs $89.99/£107.99, but you can now sign up to Fender Play for $44.99/£53.99 on the official website. The offer includes a 14-day free trial and you can cancel at any time within this period. In addition to the 50% off, you’ll also be eligible to get 10% off Fender gear in the US and UK.

And in a separate deal for US music fans, you can grab an annual subscription along with a Mustang Micro mini amp for $129.99 - down from the usual price of $209.98.

Image Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription

Fender Play offers bite-sized video lessons to help you learn guitar, bass or ukulele. It’s a great way to learn at your own pace and what’s even better is that Fender have knocked 50% off the normal price of an annual sub. View Deal

Fender Play is a great way to start your musical journey as it encourages you to learn at your own pace thanks to a series of bite-sized video lessons. This way, you can pause and go back over segments until you nail them. No pressure.

You'll also be able to track your progress as you venture further into your lessons – and it remains fun as you'll soon be playing tracks by your favourite artists. You can follow along on PC or via the Fender Play app which is available to download on both Apple Music and Google Play.

Check out the video below to get an overview of the Fender Play programme.

And with the big sales season fast approaching, don't forget to check out our Black Friday music deals, Black Friday wireless headphones deals, Black Friday speakers deals, Black Friday record players deals and Black Friday vinyl deals pages for all the latest offers.