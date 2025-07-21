“Nothing I do is ironic. Irony is the last refuge of the scoundrel”: When Julian Cope immersed himself in the prog-pop world of Syd Barrett, 13th Floor Elevators and Love

In 2013 Prog explained why Julian Cope’s second solo album, 1984’s Fried, shouldn’t be seen as a rebellious curio from the former Teardrop Explodes vocalist, but rather flawed but rewarding prog-pop experiment.

After a whirlwind four years fronting psychedelic-loving post-punks The Teardrop Explodes, and a level of LSD ingestion that could only be described as heroic, Julian Cope was living in the Staffordshire village of Drayton Bassett, wide-eyed, paranoid and nurturing an obsession with accumulating toy cars.Rock music had gobbled up another young soul.

Or so it seemed. In fact, Cope was of a sterner disposition and way more than the drooling eccentric and/or preening narcissist dismissed by the press. While his contemporaries fed their egos with stadium rock and philanthropy, Cope himself burrowed deep into the subjects that actually interested him. Those included mythology, paganism, krautrock, psychedelia.

He had looked into the abyss and seen Bono’s puckered face staring back at him, and now he was a man on a mission to show the world he meant business.

The world, however, took one look at the cover of Fried, his second solo album of 1984 – featuring an emaciated Cope crawling through the dirt wearing nothing but a turtle shell – and needed some convincing. “Nothing I do is ironic,” Cope has since said. “Irony is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

It’s a flawed but rich work, and a return visit today is highly rewarding. Epic, anthropomorphic opener Reynard The Fox (categorically not the Fairport Convention song of the same name) is written from the perspective of a hunted animal: ‘Hey in the pouring rain/When the smell of terror brings a thousand eyes/The red men come again/They kill my children and they kill my wife.’

Featuring a nostalgic Doors-esque spoken-word mid-section about Cope’s beloved Warwickshire countryside, and a conclusion that alludes to the singer’s propensity for self-abuse, this is the music of mythical England at its bloodiest.

Meanwhile, the barbed Bill Drummond Says treads that finest of lines between jangly indie and prog-pop, and is inspired by former Teardrop Explodes manager Drummond’s own Julian Cope Is Dead.

With its neat, elegant arrangements, Holy Love is a joyous pop song – Scott Walker reborn as a lanky plank with saucer eyes – and the single Sunspots is a thoroughly uplifting piece of oompah-pop.

And that’s the thing about Fried: for all its obvious signs of embracing cult status, here Cope is a pop fan – albeit the type of skewed pop written by Syd Barrett, 13th Floor Elevators or Love.

With its feet deep in English soil, it’s music that’s plugged into an alternative national grid of stone circles and ley lines, political dissent, wanton hedonism, burned psyches and individuality.

Fried is punk in approach but prog in outlook; it’s earthy, timeless and slightly ludicrous – and all the better for it.