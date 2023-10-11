These are the 9 bargains I’m considering in Amazon’s October Prime event

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event is into its final 24 hours and there are plenty of products still up for grabs at knockdown prices. I've been sifting through the deals, not only music-based deals, but other stuff too - and I've picked out nine products that I'm seriously considering buying.

You'll find them below and the products include everything from headphones, a Bluetooth smart speaker and turntable, to earplugs, a shirt and a lovely bottle of my favourite whisky.

And don't forget, that with Black Friday landing next month, the Louder team will be bringing you all the best Black Friday music deals in the lead up to the day itself and right over Cyber Weekend.

Echo Pop speaker: Was £44.99 , now £17.99

I’ve been looking for a smart speaker for the kitchen and the new Echo Pop Bluetooth speaker looks like the perfect fit. It can hook up to my music streaming services, is a great size for a smaller space and I can find out the weather, latest news and sport scores using only my voice. With 60% off and four colour variations, this looks like a top choice.

Sony WF-C500: Were £90 , now £48.99

While I love my Sony WF-1000XM4, I now mainly use them when at home and I’ve been looking for a cheaper pair to use when out running. The Sony WF-C500 have 46% off at Amazon, making this a seriously tempting offer - especially considering their size, audio delivery and decent battery life.

Season Of The Witch: Was £22 , now £14.40

It took me until the late 80s to discover bands like The Cure, The Mission, Fields Of The Nephilim and Sisters Of Mercy. I still deeply love those bands and the culture around ‘goth’ music, so Cathi Unsworth’s new book examining the origins of the genre should be right up my street - and there’s a nice saving on the hardback at Amazon.

House Of Marley Stir it Up: Was £249.99 , now £199.99

It’s been a while since I owned a turntable and I’ve been seriously considering diving back in as I’ve still got some old vinyl kicking around and I love the packaging on some newer re-releases. I like House Of Marley’s sustainable approach and love the look of their Stir It Up record player - and there’s 20% off at Amazon

Loop Experience earplugs: Were £29.95 , now £23.95

I started wearing earplugs for concerts after I saw Swans play in Glasgow several years ago. I knew the gig would be loud, I just didn’t expect it to be THAT loud! It was painful reminder for me to take my hearing health more seriously. I now need a new pair of earplugs and Loop are a trusted name - and there's a 20% saving on Amazon.

Joe Browns denim shirt: Was £45 , now £40

I love a good old-fashioned denim shirt in both blue and black - but my pale blue one is getting on a bit and could really do with being replaced. I’ve had this one from Joe Browns on my Amazon wishlist for a while and there’s 11% off the RRP for Prime Big Deals Days.

Casio G-Shock: Was £99 , now £76.72

I’ve been permanently attached to my Apple Watch for years, but as someone who loves watches, I’ve been considering something different to wear when I'm out and about. This G-Shock model from Casio looks great and I particularly like the blue/black combo. There’s currently 23% off the RRP at Amazon.

Elden Ring Guide Vol 2: Was £39.99 , now £35.99

Volume 1 of the official Elden Ring Strategy Guide has been a great help to me as I continue to travel through The Lands Between more than a year since the game came out - and there’s a small saving on Vol 2 at Amazon. The book is huge and beautifully presented, packed with info, pics and gorgeous artwork. Having them both is tempting.

Clynelish 14 whisky: Was £54 , now £46.80

I’m a huge fan of whisky and have a ridiculous amount of bottles in the stash. However, my favourite distillery is Clynelish and when I see a bottle on offer, it’s hard to resist. Clynelish prices have gone out of control over recent years, but the 14 remains available and affordable. It’s a fruity, waxy Highlander and I’m just about to add this to my basket!

