Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days get under way with up to 67% off their Echo Buds

Amazon have officially launched their Prime Big Deal Days sales event which runs over October 10 & 11 and is effectively the online shopping giant's second Prime Day of 2023.

The price drops ahead of next month's Black Friday are dropping in fast - and the first to catch my eye are brilliant savings on the noise cancelling Amazon Echo Bud (2nd Gen) in-ear headphones in either black or white which have been cut from £109.99 to just £35.99 for the bundle that comes with a wired charging case, while the earbuds with wireless charging case are down from £129.99 to £44.99.

In the US, the earbuds with wired charging case are down from $119.99 to $64.99, while the wireless case pack have been reduced from $139.99 to $84.99.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: Up to 67% off

A top deal to kick off Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is a range of savings on the 2nd generation noise cancelling Echo Buds in both the UK and US. Sound quality is great, there's five hours of music from a full charge, and they carry a IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating making them ideal for music on the go over the winter months.

When you consider the Amazon Echo Buds include very decent active noise cancelling, these deal prices really stand out. These headphones are great for when you’re out and about or pounding the miles on the treadmill thanks to their IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, while music delivery is excellent.

There’s Alexa/Siri functionality included too to keep things hands free, and you’ll get around five hours of music from a full charge - and that can be increased to 15 hours with the included charging case. If you’re in a rush, then a 15-minute quick boost will give these in-ear headphones two hours of playback.

The Amazon Echo Buds are lightweight and come with ear and wing tips for a more secure fit - and they’re smaller and less bulky than previous models and come highly recommended by the Louder team - especially at these prices.

And don't forget that Black Friday will be with us next month, where the Louder team will be sharing all the best Black Friday headphones deals along with our pick of the Black Friday music deals that make us sit up and take notice.

Related guides