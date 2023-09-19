Primed and ready to rock: Grab 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited right now

Not content with blitzing prices across the board earlier this year on Prime Day, Amazon have announced a second sales event for 2023 titled Prime Big Deal Days which will take place on October 10 and 11.

And to mark the announcement, the online shopping giant are offering four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited to Prime members right now meaning new subscribers will have instant access to 90 million songs without being interupted with ads.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Get 4 months free

Ahead of Amazon's Prime Day 2 - or Prime Big Deal Days - Amazon are offering Prime members four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited between now and October 11. Jump in now and you'll have an instant library of millions of songs across all genres.

You can claim this new deal on Amazon Music Unlimited if you're a new subscriber to the service and if you choose to keep your sub running after the four months are up, it'll continue at $10.99/£10.99 a month or $9.99/£9.99 for Prime members.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio which sound extra special when you feed it through one of the loudest Bluetooth speakers or set of quality headphones. No adverts will get in the way of your listening pleasure either with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Being a Prime member also comes with benefits, including access to all of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days offers on October 10 and 11, where we're expecting to see a whole host of low prices for music fans. We'll be covering all the best bargains right here on Louder next month.

And don't forget Black Friday is approaching on November 24 where you'll be able to grab even more money-off options, so keep your eyes on our guide to the best Black Friday music deals as we'll be keeping the page updated regularly.

Related guides