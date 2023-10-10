I’m all in on Etsy’s feel-good $10/£10 off everything sale - here’s 6 items I love

While Amazon are holding their Prime Big Deal Days sales event ahead of next month's Black Friday, Etsy are also getting in on the sales action by offering $10/£10 off everything on orders worth $40/£40 and above.

Just add an item to your basket and use the code: YES10 at checkout to receive your discount. This means you'll be able to pick up everything from handmade t-shirts, greeting cards and posters, to shoes, jackets and band-related items with a nice discount from a huge range of independent retailers.

Not only will you be getting a bargain, but you'll also be helping small businesses.

There are thousands of items on Etsy, so to help you find something that would make a great present or a treat for yourself, I've picked out a few items that caught my eye.

The sale runs through October 11 and is applicable for sellers that accept Etsy Payments.

Ozzy Osbourne socks by Modern Revival UK

It’s almost Halloween, so what better way to celebrate all things dark and spooky than a pair of socks featuring the Prince Of Darkness himself, Mr Ozzy Osbourne. They’re made by Modern Revival UK and are available in a variety of sizes, with each pair featuring Ozzy, a tattooed fist, crucifixes and, of course, bats.



Skull design tie by Frederick Thomas

Talking of Halloween, you can now show off your inner goth at that all-important business meeting with this awesome handmade black skull design tie by Frederick Thomas. Even the inside of the tie is beautifully finished with a turquoise pattern featuring black roses.

Mini skull-shaped candles by Candles Bany

Of course, you could also get your living room ready for All Hallows’ Eve with this collection of mini skull-shaped candles by Candles Bany. They come in various colours and are made from a combination of 100% vegetable wax and natural dyes. You can buy just one, a box of four or a box of six.

Guitar wall hangers by Shire Curios

Moving away from all things dark and terrifying, these guitar head stock wall-hanging hooks by Shire Curios caught my eye. You’ll get all three with your order and each is 19cm x 6cm. Say goodbye to throwing jackets on the sofa when you come in from work!

Slipknot birthday card by More Than Valentine's

Know a Slipknot fan with a birthday coming up? Then More Than Valentine’s have you covered with their customisable Happy Birthday Maggot hand-drawn card. The card comes with wrapper, envelope and ships in a card-backed envelope.

Metallica Converse by Matt’s Custom Art Shop

My final pick goes to Matt’s Custom Art Shop, who have created an awesome pair of hand-painted custom Converse featuring the Metallica logo and frontman James Hetfield. Each pair is made to order and can even be customised with logos, names etc. The paint Matt uses is permanent and won’t run if they get wet.

If you're after more great bargains, remember Black Friday will be with us next month - and the Louder team will be keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday music deals to help steer you towards a great bargain or two.

