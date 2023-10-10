I'm a graphic novel addict and these are the 5 best you can buy on Prime Big Deal Days

The world of comic books and graphic novels is just as diverse and rivetting as any other form of entertainment media, with publications covering everything from superheroes and galactic sci-fi adventures, to hard-hitting drama and gritty war-themed stories.

And to mark Prime Big Deal Days over October 10/11, Amazon US have cut the price on dozens of publications - and I've picked out several must-reads below which are available for a good price and are bookshelf essentials - and that includes Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman Book One which is down from $29.99 to $14.69

This takes us right to the beginning of the famous story in which Morpheus, the King Of Dreams, is unwittingly imprisoned - a move that causes a profound disturbance across the world. Book One documents his escape and time-shifting quests to regain his stolen possessions and regain his strength. It’s a brilliant graphic novel with spellbinding artwork by Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Malcolm Jones III and Kelley Jones. Unmissable.

And if you enjoy it, I'd also recommend the amazing audiobook of The Sandman on Audible - all three parts are excellent with some wonderful voice acting, sound effects and to top it all, Gaiman himself narrates the dark and twisting tale. Perfect Halloween listening.

Check out some of my other favourites below

Whether you’re a Marvel veteran or someone just getting into the series through Disney+, the hardback Marvel Encyclopedia is pretty much essential reading. It’s crammed full of excellent illustrations and info about your favourite villains and superheroes. With 62% off at Amazon, this is the time to buy. 

For me, this is the greatest Batman story ever told. Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale have created a gripping tale involving the Dark Knight as he attempts to stop a killer who claims his victims across Gotham City on national holidays. With 45% off this paperback edition, this is a must-read.

Drizzt is perhaps the best-known personas from the Forgotten Realms and this Dungeons & Dragons Visual Dictionary is a showcase of the Drow’s legendary status. Written by Michael Witwer, the book is packed with info and beautiful illustrations and spans Drizzt’s tale from the beginning.

Even those who don’t really read graphic novels will know Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ masterpiece Watchmen. Sure, there was a movie, but there’s nothing like the original book - a dark, captivating story which will make you think of masked crusaders in a different light. Beautifully illustrated and meticulously written, Watchmen is a triumph.

