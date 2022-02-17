The Flower Kings release new video for Revolution

Multi-nationalrog rockers The Flower Kings have released a new video for their latest single, Revolution, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming double album By Royal Decree, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 4.

“The songs on the new double album come from a whole lot of different places in time and space, often a combination of themes gathered from older ideas born before The Flower Kings emerged in 1994, mixed with brand new ideas.," explains mainman Roine Stolt.

"Revolution is that kind of a song; a mini epic that is reflecting a number of themes spanning this album, cinematic and sometimes bombastic. A celebration of creation and the evolution, making the world what it is, through the million years of fire, brimstone, ice ages, floods, devastation, pain and finally….. beauty, colours, flowers, the vast oceans of life and new life out of the darkness & raging volcanos. The miracle!

"The song is yet another piece of the larger scale composition that is By Royal Decree - a sort of modern 2022 rock opera if you will. A landmark album from this band that we’re all incredibly proud of!”

The Flower Kings have previously streamed The Great Pretender and released a video for A Million Stars.

By Royal Decree will be available as limited 2CD digipak, a ltd. 180g 3LP+2CD box set as well as a digital album.

Pre-order By Royal Decree.

