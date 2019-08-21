The Flower Kings reveal new double album Waiting For Miracles

The Flower Kings have announced that they’ll release a double studio album later this year.

The follow-up to 2013’s Desolation Rose is titled Waiting For Miracles and it’ll launch on November 8 through InsideOut Music.

The 15 tracks were recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – the vintage studio owned by ABBA’s Benny Andersson.

The Flower Kings’ vocalist and guitarist Roine Stolt says: “We have gone back to the joyful and playful style that made the band famous in the late 90s. So here ‘more’ is always ‘more’!

“At time the lyrics have a bit of a serious concern about the state of our world, but overall the theme is full of joy and colour.”

Stolt is joined in the lineup by Jonas Reingold, Hasse Fröberg, Zach Kamins and Mirko DeMaio, who are said to have created “an adventurous collection of pure prog-rock” with “boat-loads of vintage keyboards, odd time signatures and long guitar solos – with elements of pop, symphonic and cinematic music.”

Waiting For Miracles will be released on 2CD, 2LP/ 2CD and on digital and streaming platforms, with the cover art created by US artist Kevin Sloan.

The Flower Kings will head out on tour across Europe throughout December with Kayak.

The Flower Kings: Waiting For Miracles

Disc 1

1. House Of Cards

2. Black Flag

3. Miracles For America

4. Vertigo

5. The Bridge

6. Ascending To The Stars

7. Wicked Old Symphony

8. The Rebel Circus

9. Sleep With The Enemy

10. The Crowning Of Greed

Disc 2

1. House Of Cards Reprise

2. Spirals

3. Steampunk

4. We Were Always Here

5. Busking At Brobank