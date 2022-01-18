Trending

The Flower Kings release new video for 'accesible' A Million Stars

By ( ) published

The Flower Kings will release new album By Royal Decree in March

The Flower Kings
(Image credit: Press)

Prog rockers The Flower Kings have released a video for their brand new single, A Million Stars, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album By Royal Decree, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 4.

“Never to shy away from simple melody, this is The Flower Kings at their more accessible end, but still with a trademark TFK sound and symphonic textures," says mainman Roine Stolt. 

The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player and Roine's younger brother Michael Stolt. He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.

At the same time the band have announced a short run of Swedish dates for March 2022 which will see the band revisiting their early years, performing tracks from RetropolisStardust We Are, Flower PowerSpace Revolver and Back In The World Of Adventures. This will coincide with the release of newly remastered editions of The Flower Kings albums on CD & Vinyl later in 2022.

The Flower Kings have previously streamed The Great Pretender.

The Flower KIngs will play:
Mar 30: Katalin, Uppsala
Mar 31: Musikens Hus, Gothenburg
Apr 1: Södra Teatern, Stockholm

Pre-order By Royal Decree.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.