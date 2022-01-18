The Flower Kings release new video for 'accesible' A Million Stars

Prog rockers The Flower Kings have released a video for their brand new single, A Million Stars, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album By Royal Decree, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 4.

“Never to shy away from simple melody, this is The Flower Kings at their more accessible end, but still with a trademark TFK sound and symphonic textures," says mainman Roine Stolt.

The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player and Roine's younger brother Michael Stolt. He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.

At the same time the band have announced a short run of Swedish dates for March 2022 which will see the band revisiting their early years, performing tracks from Retropolis, Stardust We Are, Flower Power, Space Revolver and Back In The World Of Adventures. This will coincide with the release of newly remastered editions of The Flower Kings albums on CD & Vinyl later in 2022.

The Flower Kings have previously streamed The Great Pretender.

The Flower KIngs will play:

Mar 30: Katalin, Uppsala

Mar 31: Musikens Hus, Gothenburg

Apr 1: Södra Teatern, Stockholm

Pre-order By Royal Decree.