Rush to release Super Deluxe box set of 1984's Grace Under Pressure in March

Rush's 1984 album Grace Under Pressure is the latest in the Canadian band's studio albums to get the expanded reissue treatment when it's reissued through UMC on March 13.

Grace Under Pressure, the band's tenth studio album, will be available in five distinct configurations, including the Super Deluxe Edition 4-CD and Blu-ray edition, a Super Deluxe Edition 5-LP and Blu-ray edition, a Super Deluxe digital edition, a Dolby Atmos digital edition, andGrace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984 at video DSPs.

The new reissue, originally the only Rush album to be produced by Peter Henderson, who'd previously worked with Supertramp, at Le Studio in Morin-Heights, Quebec, where the band had previously worked on Permanent Waves (1980), Moving Pictures (1981) and Signals (1982)

The new reissue also features a new mix by producer Terry Brown, especially commissioned for the new reissue by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Grace Under Pressure was the first Rush album since 1975's Fly By Night that Brown had not worked on.

"Our songwriting had taken us to a different musical place," recalls Geddy Lee. "An expansion of our soundscape with a range of new technologies, not just keyboards and samples, but electronic drums too, while getting to know the new dude behind the console with a very different working style."

Speaking of his involvement, Brown confirmed that he “suggested it to Alex and Ged by saying to them, ‘Let me do a couple of tunes. If you love it, we can move forward.’ I had to give the guys something they would be excited about so I went for a little more detail, different reverbs, and a larger footprint, all while maintaining the integrity of the original record.”

Also featured in the set is a first-ever complete setlist of the show Rush performed on September 21, 1984, at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, which was also newly mixed from the original multitrack audio masters and has now been retitled Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live in Toronto 1984.

The Blu-ray features the concert on video, newly edited and remastered in HD with the audio soundtrack offered in 48kHz/24-bit Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1, and 96kHz/24-bit PCM stereo options, all newly mixed by Terry Brown. Its previous incarnation as 1986’s Grace Under Pressure Tour concert home video and CD was incomplete, and this new edition features 37 minutes of unreleased performances. The band's four promo videos from the album, for Distant Early Warning, Afterimage, The Enemy Within (the very first music video shown by Canadian TV channel MuchMusic in August 1984) and The Body Electric are all remastered and included.

Also on the Blu-ray, the full 1984 studio album is newly mixed in 48kHz/24-bit Dolby Atmos and 96kHz/24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 by longtime band associate, producer/engineer Richard Chycki, from the original album’s multitracks along with the newly remastered 192kHz/24-bit and 96kHz/24-bit PCM stereo.

The set also features a 52-page hardcover book featuring Geddy Lee’s first-ever liner notes for a Rush reissue. As with previous expanded Rush reissues, original album designer Hugh Syme has re-imagined the original album cover, along with creating brand-new illustrations for each of the album’s eight songs and other related visual elements in the book.

Exclusive bonus collectibles in the set include a custom acrylic Grace Under Pressure LED light-up display; a replica of the Grace Under Pressure tour book; a replica Maple Leaf Gardens/Toronto show concert ticket; a Grace Under Pressure Tour total access backstage pass; “Pressure Release” a replica of the 6-page press release; three bandmember live photo lithos; and a poster from the Toronto show. All contents are housed in a premium lift-top box.

RUSH: GRACE UNDER PRESSURE

SUPER DELUXE EDITION (4CD + 1 Blu-ray)

CD 1

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Peter Henderson / 2025 Remaster on CD for the first time

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

CD 2

Original Album – 2025 Terry Brown Mix*

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

CD 3

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

CD 4

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984 – continued

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Red Sector A

3. Closer To The Heart

4. Kid Gloves

5. YYZ

6. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

7. Tom Sawyer

8. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

9. Vital Signs

10. Finding My Way

11. In The Mood

BLU-RAY – DISC 5

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984 – Concert Video*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / PCM Stereo

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

10. Distant Early Warning

11. Red Sector A

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Kid Gloves

14. YYZ

15. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

16. Tom Sawyer

17. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

18. Vital Signs

19. Finding My Way

20. In The Mood

Grace Under Pressure – Original Album Surround & Stereo Mixes

1984 Album Mix – Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

2025 Album Mix – PCM Stereo*

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. The Enemy Within

4. The Body Electric

SUPER DELUXE EDITION (5LP + 1 Blu-ray)

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Peter Henderson / 2025 Remaster on LP for the first time

LP 1 – SIDE A

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

LP 1 – SIDE B

1. The Body Electric

2. Kid Gloves

3. Red Lenses

4. Between The Wheels

Original Album – 2025 Terry Brown Mix*

LP 2 – SIDE C

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

LP 2 – SIDE D

1. The Body Electric

2. Kid Gloves

3. Red Lenses

4. Between The Wheels

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

LP 3 – SIDE E

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

LP 3 – SIDE F

1. The Enemy Within

2. The Weapon

3. Witch Hunt

LP 4 – SIDE G

1. New World Man

2. Between The Wheels

3. Red Barchetta

LP 4 – SIDE H

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Red Sector A

3. Closer To The Heart

LP 5 – SIDE I

1. Kid Gloves

2. YYZ

3. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

4. Tom Sawyer

LP 5 – SIDE J

1. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

2. Vital Signs

3. Finding My Way

4. In The Mood

BLU-RAY

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984 – Concert Video*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / PCM Stereo

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

10. Distant Early Warning

11. Red Sector A

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Kid Gloves

14. YYZ

15. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

16. Tom Sawyer

17. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

18. Vital Signs

19. Finding My Way

20. In The Mood

Grace Under Pressure – Original Album Surround & Stereo Mixes

1984 Album Mix – Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

2025 Album Mix – PCM Stereo*

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. The Enemy Within

4. The Body Electric

SUPER DELUXE DIGITAL EDITION

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Peter Henderson / 2025 Remaster

DISC 1

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

Original Album – 2025 Terry Brown Mix*

DISC 2

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984 – Concert Video*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

DISC 3

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

10. Distant Early Warning

11. Red Sector A

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Kid Gloves

14. YYZ

15. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

16. Tom Sawyer

17. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

18. Vital Signs

19. Finding My Way

20. In The Mood

DOLBY ATMOS DIGITAL EDITION*

GRACE UNDER PRESSURE

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

DIGITAL VIDEO

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984 – Concert Video*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / PCM Stereo

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

10. Distant Early Warning

11. Red Sector A

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Kid Gloves

14. YYZ

15. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

16. Tom Sawyer

17. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

18. Vital Signs

19. Finding My Way

20. In The Mood

* Previously Unreleased