The Flower Kings stream brand new single The Great Pretender

Prog rockees The Flower Kings have streamed their brand new single, The Great Pretender, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album By Royal Decree, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 4.

“In the 25 year history and 16 studio albums of The Flower Kings - being in the middle of it all means it is not always easy to try and take a look from the outside, but this track represent well both what is new and what is old - the melodic side and the sonic adventure," says mainman Roine Stolt.

The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player Michael Stolt. He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.

At the same time the band have announced a short run of Swedish dates for March 2022 which will see the band revisiting their early years, performing tracks from Retropolis, Stardust We Are, Flower Power, Space Revolver and Back In The World Of Adventures. This will coincide with the release of newly remastered editions of The Flower Kings albums on CD & Vinyl later in 2022.

The Flower KIngs will play:

Mar 30: Katalin, Uppsala

Mar 31: Musikens Hus, Gothenburg

Apr 1: Södra Teatern, Stockholm

Pre-order By Royal Decree.